“Seksan and only Seksan” - Fans beg ONE Championship for Liam Harrison’s retirement duel against Seksan

Most fans hope to see Liam Harrison fight Seksan in the former’s highly-anticipated return.

In August 2022, Harrison challenged then-world champion Nong-O for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai throne. Unfortunately for ‘Hitman,’ he suffered a first-round TKO loss due to Nong-O’s vicious leg kicks, beginning an ongoing longer-than-expected layoff.

Despite several setbacks, the Leeds native is determined to return later this year. ONE recently shared a video on Instagram of Harrison training and added the following caption:

“Ain’t no stopping Liam Harrison 😤 What’s next for “Hitman?” @liambadco”

Fans filled the comment section with calls for Harrison to receive his wish of taking on the legendary Seksan in a potential retirement fight:

“Seksan is the one the people want”

“Seksan and only Seksan 😤”

“Seksan please that’s all we want 🔥🔥”

“We want seksan 💪”

Meanwhile, one fan maintains interest in seeing Harrison challenge ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion Jonathan Haggerty in an all-U.K. matchup:

“Vs. Haggerty? Battle of the UK fighter?”

Liam Harrison is eyeing a mid-2024 return to fighting

Liam Harrison was scheduled to return in Jan. for a Muay Thai fight against former ONE bantamweight MMA world champion John Lineker. Harrison suffered another injury setback and was forced to withdraw, postponing his highly-anticipated return.

Luckily, Harrison revealed during an interview with the South China Morning Post that he’s targeting a mid-2024 return after recovering from all of his injuries:

“So now, to wake up in the morning and not be in pain for the first time in four years, it's amazing. To be fair, it just feels nice, just getting around in my everyday life not being in pain, not having my knees swollen up all the time. Yeah, so hopefully I can fight around April time that' be nice.”

Liam Harrison was initially focused on securing ONE gold once he returned to action. Although anything is possible, the 38-year-old now seems more focused on putting on one or two more entertaining fights before ending his legendary combat sports career.

Watch Harrison's interview with SCMP below: