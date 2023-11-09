Seksan stacks praise on ‘tough’ Karim Bennoui after ONE Fight Night 16 banger: “He’s a very good fighter”

As the final events of 2023 start to fall into place, consideration for the end of the year awards starts to rear its head. One name that undeniably belongs in that conversation is striking beast Seksan Or Kwanmuang.

‘The Man Who Yields To No One’ has produced an absolutely stellar year that led him up to ONE Fight Night 16 this past weekend, his first Prime Video show since debuting in January.

Signing with ONE Championship to compete on the Friday Fights series at the start of the year, fans of ‘the art of eight limbs’ will have known to keep tabs on the 34-year-old.

Having already faced some of the biggest names in the sport that now also call ONE their home, his name was already established on the global stage. That being said, no one could have anticipated a run like this where his victories have earned him a contract and spot on the main ONE Championship roster.

Via the Friday Fights series, the Thai veteran secured six consecutive victories with two knockouts thrown in for good measure. And yet, even with that kind of win streak, he wasn’t finished with his business for 2023.

This past weekend, on his return to the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, he competed on a fight night card for the very first time. Facing Karim Bennoui at ONE Fight Night 16, Seksan once again put on a show for the Thai fans that showed up to support him, winning via unanimous decision at the end of the three-cound contest.

While he was satisfied with his performance, he was understandably slightly disappointed to not have walked away with his third finish inside the circle.

During his post-fight press conference after the event, he reflected on the fight and gave huge credit to Bennoui for his toughness that kept him in the fight:

“Yes, I think he’s tough, he’s very strong, and he got struck by me so many times but he was still standing. I think he’s a very good fighter and I think his heart is very big. I respect him.”

Watch the full press conference below:

North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can rewatch all the action from ONE Fight Night 16 via the free event replay.