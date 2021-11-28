"Send me location" - Khabib Nurmagomedov is impressed with Zlatan Ibrahimovic's incredible taekwondo kicks

Khabib Nurmagomedov has won the respect and admiration of several big names in the world of football and Zlatan Ibrahimovic is one of them.

The AC Milan striker has long been an admirer of the Dagestani star and has praised him on numerous occasions. In a show of support, Ibrahimovic sent an inspirational voice message to 'The Eagle' prior to his fight against Justin Gaethje at UFC 254.

Watch Khabib Nurmagomedov reveal the voice message he received from Zlatan Ibrahimovic:

The Russian has now slid into the comments section of one of Ibrahimovic's recent Instagram posts. In the upload, the Swedish forward is seen showcasing his taekwondo skills.

Impressed with the remarkable kicks, Nurmagomedov jokingly commented with one of his most iconic phrases.

"Send me location."

Khabib comments on Zlatan's Instagram post

Khabib Nurmagomedov notably used the famed remark he used to address Conor McGregor in the build-up to their feud, expressing his desire to fight the Irishman whenever and wherever.

Watch Zlatan Ibrahimovic showcase his taekwondo skills below:

In the footage, Zlatan Ibrahimovic can be seen flaunting his incredible agility while showing his millions of followers why he has a black belt in taekwondo.

Documenting his incredible flexibility and taekwondo skills, the legendary striker can be seen performing an impressive variety of kicks. Known for this outstanding agility, the legendary striker has scored a number of acrobatic goals throughout his career. Ibrahimovic's most iconic and acrobatic goal came against England in 2012.

Watch Zlatan Ibrahimovic's most memorable strike, posted on Goal's YouTube Channel below:

Khabib Nurmagomedov names the toughest opponent he faced

Khabib Nurmagomedov has shared the octagon with a long list of elite-level fighters during his time with the UFC and he has finally revealed that the toughest challenge of his fighting career was Justin Gaethje. On an episode of Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson, here's what 'The Eagle' said about facing Justin Gaethje:

“This guy hits like a truck. Nobody hit me harder than Justin Gaethje. His kick, his punch, his left hook, right hook, right uppercut. I make him hit me, you know. When I go to the cage and I was sitting like, okay, I’m going to go. I’m going to bring him into the deep ocean. I’m going to make him tired in stand-up and I’m going to bring him on the ground and finish him there.”

Catch Khabib Nurmagomedov's interview on Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson below:

Khabib Nurmagomedov locked horns with Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 for the lightweight strap. The Dagestani star submitted 'The Highlight' in the second round of the fight and subsequently announced his retirement from the sport of MMA.

