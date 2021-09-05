Watch: Jon Jones breaks down his oblique kick

Jon Jones is considered one of the greatest fighters to ever grace the sport of MMA. 'Bones' has a very solid resume to back up that argument.

The former UFC light heavyweight champion is a well-rounded fighter who can stand toe-to-toe with elite-level strikers. He is also not afraid to take the fight to the ground. One of the 34-year-old's most effective tools in the octagon is the oblique kick. 'Bones' has used the controversial move multiple times during his career against fighters like Alexander Gustafsson, Vitor Belfort and Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson.

Jones, along with his coach Mike Winklejohn, once made a video explaining the intricate details of the effective move:

"Oblique kick, as Joe Rogan famously named it. We call it push kicks to the knees, we have some other passwords for that move but it's a great technique. It keeps my opponents at bay, you know. It's a great offensive move, a great defensive move...Like coach Wink [Mike Winklejohn] said, it's a very controversial move but if someone's trying to give us brain damage, we believe that it's an even trade-off to give them a little limp for the rest of their lives. So, try it out guys, especially long guys, great technique," said Jon Jones in the video.

You can watch the video of Jon Jones talking about the oblique kick below:

Jon Jones is looking to move up to the heavyweight division in the UFC

Jon Jones is looking to make a move up to the heavyweight division with the aim of claiming more gold. 'Bones' has been consistently putting out videos and images of him weightlifting and bulking up to attain the appropriate size for the weight class.

Jones' last appearance in the octagon took place back in February 2020. The 34-year-old took on the then-undefeated Dominick Reyes. 'Bones' edged out a unanimous decision victory as the three judges scored the fight 48-47, 48-47 and 49-46. The New York native later relinquished the title and announced that he would be moving up to compete with the heavyweights.

