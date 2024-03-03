"Seriously, I can do this” - Umar Nurmagomedov wants to “smash” Petr Yan or Cory Sandhagen next following victory at UFC Vegas 87

Umar Nurmagomedov extended his unbeaten record to 17-0 with a unanimous decision victory against promotional debutant Bekzat Almakhan at UFC Vegas 87 this weekend.

Following his victory, the surging bantamweight contender appeared in front of the media where he called out Cory Sandhagen, a former scheduled opponent for Nurmagomedov. 'Little Eagle' also called out Petr Yan, a former champion of the division.

The undefeated prospect emphasized that his callouts were not rooted in cockiness, but rather a firm confidence in his ability to defeat the division's most elite competitors,

During his post-event press conference, the Dagestani said:

"People are beginning to talk like I didn't do anything great to talk the way I'm talking.. I talk like that because I know the job I did. I know what other guys are doing, I know my team."

He continued:

"The way I'm talking, I can smash, and I can finish Petr Yan. I'm serious, I can do this. When I talk about Cory Sandhagen and that I can finish him, I'm serious. Not because I'm cocky or something like that, no."

Watch Umar Nurmagomedov's interview below from 3:20:

Umar Nurmagomedov reflects on being dropped by his opponent at UFC Vegas 87

Umar Nurmagomedov overcame early adversity against Bekzat Almakhan at UFC Vegas 87 this weekend to secure a unanimous decision victory.

The undefeated bantamweight contender was caught with a looping overhand right that sent him to the canvas. During his post-fight interview in the octagon, 'Little Eagle' confessed that he didn't even know what punch dropped him.

The Dagestani recovered incredibly well, securing a takedown after being hurt, and was able to avoid any other serious danger throughout the fight.

While interviewing him, Daniel Cormier asked the bantamweight contender how hurt he was after being caught by Almakhan's punch, as the UFC showed a replay of the exchange. The bantamweight said:

"Oh, now I understand. I didn't see the punch. I want to be careful... I didn't see the punch, I didn't understand [what hit me]. I tried to keep the distance and then I found myself under his leg on the takedown."

Watch Umar Nurmagomedov's interview below from 0:35: