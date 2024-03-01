Daniel Cormier responds to Nate Diaz's "b*tch" comment with a Khabib Nurmagomedov story, fans react - "DC would break his a*s like a pencil"

During their ongoing social media back-and-forth, Nate Diaz recently labeled Daniel Cormier a "b*tch." 'DC' responded by harking back to an old Khabib Nurmagomedov story, which, in turn, has piqued the interest of the MMA community.

In a recent video on his YouTube channel, 'DC' suggested that Diaz had expressed interest in headlining UFC 306 (Sept. 14, 2024). The event will transpire during the Mexican Independence Day celebrations and be the UFC's first event at The Sphere in Las Vegas.

Daniel Cormier implied that the 38-year-old Diaz's losses inside the octagon and his age make him unsuitable for a potential headlining spot at UFC 306.

Diaz hit back by posting a tweet featuring a video that contained a screenshot of Cormier being interviewed by Joe Rogan after being knocked out by Jon Jones in their rematch in 2017. The caption in the video, as written by Diaz, labeled 'DC' a "b*tch."

A former UFC light heavyweight and heavyweight champion, Cormier has now posted another video to his YouTube channel and asserted that he's "nobody's b*tch." The UFC Hall of Famer highlighted that he's a former two-division champion, whereas Diaz never captured a UFC title.

Moreover, Cormier is a friend and teammate of longtime AKA (American Kickboxing Academy) member, former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. Revisiting a conversation with 'The Eagle', he jibed that Diaz has suffered many defeats in his MMA career. Cormier recalled:

"One time, I was talking to Khabib [Nurmagomedov]. And it was when Nate was coming at Khabib. And Khabib said something to the effect of, 'This man has lost 12 or 13 fights in his career.' He's like, 'Daniel, I can't respond to this guy. I can't take this guy serious. Because who loses to that many people?' How can you call me 'not a fighter' when you have had those instances? What did I do? I fought the best."

MMA fans have chimed in on the feud. One YouTube commenter alluded that Nate Diaz's MMA losses are in the double figures, and he even lost his debut boxing match to YouTuber/boxer Jake Paul. Others referred to Diaz as a "journeyman" and a "pothead," noting that Daniel Cormier would dominantly defeat him in a possible clash. One fan wrote:

"DC would break his a** like a pencil (#2)"

What's next for UFC veterans Daniel Cormier and Nate Diaz?

Daniel Cormier retired from the sport of MMA in August 2020. Cormier has worked as a full-time analyst/commentator for the UFC in the ensuing years. Furthermore, the Louisiana-born Olympian has consistently maintained that he's unlikely to return to professional MMA competition.

On the contrary, Nate Diaz, who parted ways with the UFC in September 2022, tried his hand at boxing in August 2023. Speculations have lately abounded that Diaz could face retired MMA athlete Jorge Masvidal in a rematch, albeit in the boxing ring. While Diaz has hinted that he'd love to return to the UFC and possibly headline UFC 306, he's yet to officially re-sign with the organization.

