Setting his sights on UFC 299, Robert Whittaker teases fans by hinting at a return in March 2024

Robert Whittaker has excited fans by teasing that he could be set to return to the octagon at UFC 299 in March.

'The Reaper' last fought back in July, when he faced Dricus du Plessis in a middleweight title eliminator. The South African pulled off one of the shock results of the year as he finished Whittaker in the second round, becoming only the second fighter behind Israel Adesanya to hold a win over the Australian at 185 pounds.

The defeat was understandably tough to take for the former champ, whose performance looked off from the start. He would later give props to du Plessis for the win and vow to his fans that he will return to the top.

Now months on from his defeat to 'Stillknocks', Rober Whittaker appears ready make another run at the middleweight title. The 32-year-old took to Instagram this week to share that he's planning on returning in March.

He captioned the post:

"Let’s give it another go.. #UFC299"

UFC 299 will take place on March 9, 2024. A location is yet to be officially announced.

The only confirmed bout on the pay-per-view thus far is the main event, which will see Sean O'Malley makes his first bantamweight title defence against Marlon 'Chito' Vera.

While no opponent has been confirmed yet for 'The Reaper', the fan favorite middleweight could be set to co-headline the card on his return.

Chael Sonnen accuses Robert Whittaker of 'turning down' fights

Chael Sonnen recently took aim at Robert Whittaker by claiming the former middleweight champ is notorious for turning down fight opportunities.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Sonnen analysed the 185-pound rankings and fired shots at 'The Reaper'. According to 'The Amiercan Gangster', he has only ever heard "excuses" from Whittaker regarding fights, and never a straight yes.

He stated:

"I have never in my life read a Robert Whittaker interview where he accepts a challenge. I have never in my life heard him say the word yes. I've only heard no and excuses and reasoning he's come to in his own conclusion as to why the answer's no...I've never heard him say yes."

He continued:

"Your ranking has nothing to do with anything. If you're not the number-one contender, what difference does it make?...If you're not getting the title fight, what difference does it make?...Ultimately you're saying that he's not as good as you. If he's not as good as you, why would you not take the easy day?"

Catch Sonnen's comments here (4:00):