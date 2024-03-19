"Settle it like a man" - Sean Strickland continues to seek rematch with Dricus du Plessis to avenge his title loss

Sean Strickland's reign as middleweight king proved short-lived, as it came to an end at the hands of Dricus du Plessis in the main event of UFC 297 in Canada this past January.

The two middleweights went to war in a back-and-forth affair, and after five rounds, the South African fell on the right side of a split decision. While Strickland's boxing appeared to be effective early on, du Plessis put on the pace, with his activity and output seemingly proving to be the difference.

Since then, Sean Strickland has been actively campaigning for a rematch. For his part, Dricus du Plessis took to X (formerly Twitter) and asked fans who he should fight next, with Strickland an option alongside Israel Adesanya. Many expressed interest in seeing a rematch between 'Stillknocks' and 'Tarzan'.

In a recent interview with The Schmo, Strickland doubled down on his campaign for a rematch and said:

"Here's the thing guys. I won. Dana said I won. Rogan said I won. We all know I won. I went to Canada and fought in front of the commies, and they shafted me. Dricus wants it, I want it, win your title like a man my friend. You know you got a gift from god. Let's run this s**t back, settle it like men. That's all I'm trying to say. Settle it like a man."

Check out Sean Strickland's comments here (0:40 for his remarks on a du Plessis rematch):

Sean Strickland details his "daily struggle"

Strickland has never been one to shy away from speaking his mind and, in many ways, has courted a lot of controversy by speaking openly on a variety of subjects. That is seemingly a big part of what has endeared him to many MMA fans.

He recently took to X and went on one of his rants, as he wrote:

"There is always this little voice in me that says 'burn it all down, everything' Then I remind myself 'you have a girlfriend, a mortgage. Just stop, it's gonna be fine just relax move forward, lock it away' Lmao I swear the daily struggle.. ya know?!?!"

Strickland has previously expressed his love for fighting and violence. Judging by his latest tweet, it's safe to say his opinion hasn't changed one bit.