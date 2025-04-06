Seven years on from the infamous Khabib Nurmagomedov bus incident, Conor McGregor looks back at the same with a three-word reaction

The rivalry between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov is never-ending. In fact, the Irishman recently reacted to an Instagram clip of his seven-year-old bus attack at UFC 223 Media Day. It marked the escalation of a bitter feud with the Dagestani legend, which would all come to a head at UFC 229.

Ad

The incident took place on April 5, 2018. McGregor and his entourage stormed the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, United States as the bus carrying the fighters booked for UFC 223 was disembarking. Among those aboard the bus was Nurmagomedov, who McGregor has always accused of cowardice.

In a comment left on the Instagram clip, the Irishman again accused his nemesis of cowardice for not exiting the bus.

"SH*T ON BUS"

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

A screenshot of Conor McGregor's comment

McGregor and his entourage attacked the bus, determined to drag Nurmagomedov out of it. However, security prevented the unbeaten Dagestani from unboarding the bus. Meanwhile, McGregor retrieved a metal hand trolley or dolly, and hurled it at the bus, shattering a window.

Ad

Shards of glass ended up cutting Michael Chiesa and Ray Borg, both of whom were scheduled to fight at UFC 223. Ex-UFC women's strawweight champion Rose Namajunas was left traumatized by the incident.

Check out the Conor-Khabib bus incident:

Ad

The entire incident was sparked by Nurmagomedov and his own entourage cornering and slapping Artem Lobov, then a close friend and training partner of McGregor's, at a fighter hotel. This was in response to Lobov speaking ill of Nurmagomedov in a past interview.

To avenge his then friend, McGregor sought to attack Lobov. Ironically, McGregor and Lobov would themselves become enemies years later over a financial dispute over Lobov's alleged involvement in Proper No. 12 Irish whiskey's success.

Ad

Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov finally crossed swords at UFC 229

After Khabib Nurmagomedov captured the lightweight title of which Conor McGregor had been stripped due to inactivity, the pair were booked for a UFC 229 clash. The buildup to the fight was deeply personal, with the Irishman's trash talk crossing every boundary of which he could conceive.

Check out Khabib Nurmagomedov submitting Conor McGregor:

Ad

Expand Tweet

Come fight night, though, it was a largely dominant affair for Nurmagomedov, who outwrestled and even knocked down McGregor, before submitting him in round four with a neck crank. Unfortunately, he quickly scaled the cage and attacked McGregor's corner, sparking the most infamous brawl in UFC history.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ricardo Viagem Ricardo has been an MMA writer at Sportskeeda for the past 2 years, having previously worked for The Sportster. In his time at Sportskeeda, the kickboxing and Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioner has penned over 2000 articles, including five exclusive pieces, and raked in more than 4 million views. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics.



Ricardo’s earliest memory of becoming an MMA fan dates back to 2009 when Lyoto Machida defeated Rashad Evans in the headlining bout of UFC 98. His Mt. Rushmore of MMA fighters includes Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, Fedor Emelianenko, Anderson Silva, and Alexander Volkanovski.



Ricardo aspires to be at the forefront of covering MMA soon by becoming a part of discussion panels that conduct pre-fight predictions, post-fight breakdowns, and fantasy fight breakdowns. His articles are supported by extensive research and double checking of information via multiple sources.



Beyond work, Ricardo likes to write and draw. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.