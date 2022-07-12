Shades of Francis Ngannou sending Overeem to the moon - Fans lose their minds as LFA flyweight An Ho sends his opponent flying in the air with vicious headkick KO

An Ho produced a devastating KO at LFA 135 last Friday, which reminded fight fans of UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou's brutal knockout of Alister Overeem.

jamie @wrestlejamia A ridiculous 14 second head kick KO from flyweight An Ho. Moves to 2-0 as a pro #LFA135 A ridiculous 14 second head kick KO from flyweight An Ho. Moves to 2-0 as a pro #LFA135 https://t.co/QxHp6USe3g

MMA fans were left thoroughly impressed by the vicious 14-second head-kick knockout that sent his opponent Matt Barro flying into the air.

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Shades of Francis sending Overeem to the moon with the uppercut @Grabaka_Hitman Not often a headkick lifts the opponent off their feet.Shades of Francis sending Overeem to the moon with the uppercut @wrestlejamia @Grabaka_Hitman Not often a headkick lifts the opponent off their feet. Shades of Francis sending Overeem to the moon with the uppercut

K Fish @yupitsmeFish @wrestlejamia He sent that man parallel in mid air Jesus Christ @wrestlejamia He sent that man parallel in mid air Jesus Christ 😬😬😬

The Vietnamese fighter improved his pro MMA record to 2-0 with the impressive finish. With the performance, the 21-year-old also earned his second straight stoppage win.

The knockout was as nasty as it gets and it's easy to see why it drew comparisons to Francis Ngannou's incredible finish of Alister Overeem in late 2017. Several MMA fans consider Ngannou's punch and follow-up blow to Overeem as one of the most brutal knockouts in UFC history.

Francis Ngannou on UFC return, Jon Jones could be next

Francis Ngannou was last seen in action against former interim titleholder Ciryl Gane in January. 'The Predator' unified the titles by edging out a unanimous decision win over 'Bon Gamin' despite dealing with a serious injury to his right knee. The champion had to undergo surgery to repair a torn MCL and damaged ACL.

During an interaction with TMZ Sports in late June, the heavyweight champ discussed his injury and gave a timeline on his UFC return. 'The Predator' stated that he is planning to return in late December or early next year:

"It’s getting better. It’s been only three months, so yeah, I’m still doing physical therapy. If everything goes well, I’ll be ready by the end of the year because it’s going to be nine months. So, let’s say late December or early next year."

He continued:

"As for now, let’s fight for the situation and get everything squared up, and then when I will be close to the return, we will see where the landscape is at because a lot of things can happen."

Catch Francis Ngannou's interaction with TMZ Sports below:

Jon Jones is expected to take on former titleholder Stipe Miocic for the interim title. While there's no firm date for the potential bout, Ngannou will likely return in time to face 'Bones' for the championship.

UFC president Dana White also revealed during an appearance on The Jim Rome Show that Jones could be matched with either Ngannou or Miocic.

Watch Dana White discuss Jones' potential opponents below:

