Shadow Singha Mawynn says he knew he could finish Mohamed Younes Rabah: "I am actually very upset"

Shadow Singha Mawynn remains frustrated by the controversial ending to his featherweight Muay Thai clash with Mohamed Younes Rabah at ONE Fight Night 33 last Friday.The 25-year-old Thai striker saw his co-main event showdown against 'The Eagle' ruled a no-contest following an accidental eye poke in the second round, despite having scored a knockdown in the opening stanza inside Bangkok's legendary Lumpinee Stadium. During their post-fight interview, Shadow told Nick Atkin:&quot;Yeah, looking at his condition, I thought that I was going to finish the game quite good. So I am actually very upset that I didn't get a chance to do that and also missed out on the bonus.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe former Rajadamnern Stadium Muay Thai world champion's honest assessment reveals his confidence that he was building toward a finish before the unfortunate incident ended their encounter.Shadow had been putting on an impressive performance before the eye poke, showcasing his crisp counter-striking ability by dropping Rabah with a perfectly timed right hand in the first round.The No.3-ranked featherweight contender's frustration extends beyond the lack of a definitive result, as he also missed out on a potential US$50,000 performance bonus that could have accompanied a spectacular finish.Watch his full interview with Nick Atkin below:Shadow refuses to dwell on the pastThough the no-contest ending meant that the Muay Thai specialist's five-match winning streak came to an end, he's ready to hit back into gear for his next assignment.He continued in the same interview:&quot;Yes, of course, this event, I was very excited about it. And also, this is my first time ever in my life that I fought during the morning, and every time I try to make all the fights the best that I can. Every fight is important to me, so in the next fight I'll do better.&quot;Would you love to see the pair run it back again soon? The full ONE Fight Night 33 card is available via replay for Amazon Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.