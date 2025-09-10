Shadow Singha Mawynn says rematch with Mohamed Younes Rabah on the table

Third-ranked featherweight Muay Thai contender Shadow Singha Mawynn isn’t closing the door on a second meeting with familiar foe Mohamed Younes Rabah.The former Rajadamnern Stadium world champion recently collected a $50,000 performance bonus after delivering a highlight reel spinning back-fist knockout against Bampara Kouyate at ONE Fight Night 35 last Friday at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.That impressive destruction of the second-ranked featherweight Muay Thai contender has indeed positioned Shadow for a potential world title opportunity against the division’s kingpin, Tawanchai PK Saenchai. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHowever, the streaking Thai star isn’t ruling out a rematch with ‘The Eagle’. The Singha Mawynn athlete said in his ONE Fight Night 35: post-fight interview:&quot;I think this question is up to Younes Rabah, whether he wants to rematch me or if ONE thinks that it is better for me to get a title shot with Tawanchai. I am also ready.”Shadow saw his remarkable five-fight winning streak snapped in an anticlimactic fashion against Rabah at ONE Fight Night 33, which ended in a no-contest because of an accidental eye poke.The 25-year-old Thai was clearly winning the fight before the unfortunate incident. Still, the unresolved nature of that clash leaves questions about unfinished business between the two featherweight contenders.Shadow steps in for injured Tawanchai against Liu MengyangStriking while the iron is hot, Shadow Singha Mawynn has accepted a quick turnaround, agreeing to replace the injured Tawanchai PK Saenchai.The 25-year-old will return at ONE Friday Fights 126 on September 26 against Chinese star “Spirit Dragon” Liu Mengyang in a three-round featherweight kickboxing clash.Shadow has certainly been keeping busy this year after winning that life-changing six-figure contract and $50,000 performance bonus.The full replay of ONE Fight Night 35 is available on demand for Prime Video subscribers in North America