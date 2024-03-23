Shakur Stevenson declares himself "the best" after recent online spats, warns "punishment" for all starting July 6

Shakur Stevenson sent a warning to his future opponents after claiming his inner monster had been awoken.

Over the past month, Stevenson has found himself in two heated arguments on social media. Firstly, the 26-year-old fired back at Devin Haney's father and trainer, Bill Haney, after the latter claimed he wasn't credentialed enough to fight Haney if Ryan Garcia pulled out of their April 20 bout.

More recently, Stevenson engaged in a verbal altercation with 'King Ryan' on X (formerly Twitter). The Newark native shut down Garcia after arguing about who the better boxer is. He also asked the 25-year-old to promise they would fight next, which Garcia agreed to if he doesn't land a rematch with Gervonta Davis.

Stevenson recently posted a video on Instagram of him training and added the following caption to warn his future opponents:

"July 6th I'm back and they woke a monster up.. I'm the best fighter in the sport to take it how u wanna Everyone gets punished from here on to see yall then #NewarkMade #ChasingGreatness"

Stevenson last fought in November 2023 against Edwin de los Santos for the vacant WBC lightweight world title. Stevenson dominated the entire 12 rounds to secure a unanimous decision win. It should be noted that he received backlash for the performance, as fans claimed he wasn't entertaining.

Stevenson later revealed he suffered a severe hand injury that held him back from winning inside the distance.

Watch Stevenson's latest training footage below:

Who is Shakur Stevenson rumored to fight next?

Earlier this year, Shakur Stevenson announced he was retiring from professional boxing, which most people didn't believe. Reports later revealed that Stevenson announced his "retirement" because he was frustrated that the WBO didn't match him up against Emanuel Navarrete.

Stevenson's next fight will take place on July 6, but it's unclear who he will face. Several potential opponents, based on the lightweight rankings, are William Zepeda and Keyshawn Davis

Although nothing is confirmed, Stevenson is expected to fight in his hometown of Newark, New Jersey. The 26-year-old last fought there in April 2023, defeating Shuichiro Yoshino by sixth-round knockout.