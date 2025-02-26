Shamil Erdogan expects “a high-stakes and intense fight” against Anatoly Malykhin in potential world title clash

Shamil Erdogan believes a "high-stakes and intense fight" between him and Anatoly Malykhin would be "very competitive."

Ad

At ONE 171: Qatar, Erdogan fought Aung La N Sang in an immediate rematch. The Turkish MMA fighter won the first meeting with a second-round TKO.

Erdogan secured a more dominant result in the rematch, knocking out Aung La N Sang with a head kick in the first thirty seconds.

Following ONE 171, Erdogan did an interview with the promotion and had this to say about a potential fighting light heavyweight MMA king Anatoly Malykhin:

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"Our fight would be very competitive—a big challenge for both of us. He hasn’t fought anyone like me in his career, just like I haven’t faced someone like him. It would be a high-stakes and intense fight."

Shamil Erdogan's highlight-reel knockout against Aung La N Sang earned him a $50,000 performance bonus from ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

Ad

Four other fighters received a performance bonus at ONE 171: Qatar - Kade Ruotolo, Ayaka Miura, Roberto Soldic, and Joshua Pacio.

The replay of ONE 171, which features two world title fights and several highly entertaining finishes, is available for free on the promotion's YouTube channel.

Watch Erdogan's head-kick knockout against Aung La N Sang at ONE 171: Qatar below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Anatoly Malykhin could pursue heavyweight rematch before facing Shamil Erdogan

In November 2024, then-three-sport world champion Anatoly Malykhin attempted to defend his heavyweight world title against 'Reug Reug' Oumar Kane.

Malykhin ultimately came up short in the ONE 169 main event, suffering a split decision loss for his first defeat as a professional MMA fighter.

Malykhin has the responsibility of defending his middleweight and light heavyweight world titles as soon as possible.

Ad

With that said, the Russian powerhouse will likely want to avenge his defeat against 'Reug Reug,' especially considering their first fight was close.

In the meantime, Shamil Erdogan could decide to wait on the sidelines to ensure his next fight is for the ONE middleweight or light heavyweight MMA world title.

Erdogan has fought under the ONE banner three times, defeating Fan Rong and Aung La N Sang x2, all by KO/TKO.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.