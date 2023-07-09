Shamil Gasanov plans on beating Garry Tonon multiple ways: “I will explore every possible avenue”

Shamil Gasanov plans to take out Garry Tonon by utilizing his adaptability.

On July 14, there will be high stakes in the ONE Fight Night 12 on Prime Video co-main event as Gasanov and Tonon look to secure a ONE featherweight world title shot. Both fighters have proved to be high-level grapplers, creating an intriguing stylistic matchup.

During an interview with ONE Championship, Gasanov discussed his plan to defeat Tonon:

“I will explore every possible avenue to win the fight. I can't disclose my specific strategy, but we have a plan, and we will adapt it based on the situation.”

Shamil Gasanov made his ONE Championship debut in October 2022 with a professional MMA record of 12-0. The Russian was matched up against South Korean knockout machine Kim Jae Woong, who is never an easy opponent. Gasanov made a statement in their fight at ONE on Prime Video 3, securing a first-round submission and earning a $50,000 performance bonus.

Meanwhile, Garry Tonon has a lot more ONE experience than Gasanov. ‘The Lion Killer’ started his promotional tenure with six consecutive wins, including five inside the distance, before losing against Thanh Lee in March 2022. On January 13 of this year, Tonon returned to the win column by submitting Johnny Nunez in the first round.

Shamil Gasanov and Garry Tonon have a massive opportunity to make a statement at ONE Fight Night 12, which goes down inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium. The July 14 event can be seen live and for free by North American Prime Video subscribers.

