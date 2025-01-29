Shara ‘Bullet’ Magomedov recalls being banned from Khabib Nurmagomedov’s gym over bizarre reason: "You want to look beautiful for girls"

UFC middleweight Shara 'Bullet' Magomedov shared a memorable story about being banned from Khabib Nurmagomedov’s late father, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov’s gym, revealing the bizarre reason behind it.

The late Abdulmanap, a legendary MMA coach, played a significant role in shaping Russian fighters and establishing their dominance in the MMA world. His disciples 'The Eagle' and Islam Makhachev have gone on to become champions in top promotions like UFC, earning him immense respect and admiration within the MMA community.

The UFC middleweight, who is also from Dagestan, speaking to a media outlet Sport24, shared the reason he couldn't join Abdulmanap’s gym, revealing the three conditions set by the legendary coach for becoming an athlete in his gym. The first was having a short haircut, the second was not walking around at night, and the third was discipline, particularly arriving on time for training.

Magomedov said:

“He said three things that are important for an athlete. This is a hairstyle, the second is not to walk at night because there is no chance at night and the third is discipline to come to training on time." [translated by Bloody Elbow.]

“The first one, I always had a long haircut and in my childhood, youth, school time I heard about the gym. The problem was that to sign up there you had to have the haircut. There was one time I went there when Khabib was young and he actually wasn’t training that day so I trained."

"I left and the problem was that Abdulmanap said, ‘You need a short bald hairstyle.’ Then, I didn’t understand the meaning of it – it seems that it may not interfere in principle. Yes, well if you take it from the outside why do you grow it?"

‘Bullet’ shared the reasoning behind Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov's rule about short hair, explaining:

“You want to look beautiful for girls and for a fighter it shouldn’t be there. An athlete should focus on their own training and then the girls will come when you’re getting high titles at five levels and you won’t have a single hair on your head.”

Shara ‘Bullet’ Magomedov admits Khabib could break him in a wrestling match

In an interview in 2024, Shara Magomedov recalled his desire to wrestle UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov before he retired from the sport. However, he also admitted that if they were to wrestle, ‘The Eagle’ could easily overpower him.

Magomedov said:

"When I look at Khabib, he looks so big. I wanted to wrestle him when he was around the same weight as me. I believe now he's heavier than me, and physically... I wanted to feel that strength that he had when he was still competing. But now I understand that he is really a bear, and he can just break me."

