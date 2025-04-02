Shara Magomedov visits Dagestan to sit down with ex-UFC fighter Rustam Khabilov

UFC middleweight Shara Magomedov visited his hometown of Dagestan and sat down with former UFC star Rustam Khabilov.

Khabilov competed in the UFC's lightweight division and was a disciple of Khabib Nurmagomedov’s late father, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov. Notably, he faced Sergey Khandozhko in a weltwerweight bout in his last UFC outing in 2019, where he secured a unanimous decision victory.

Meanwhile, Magomedov suffered the first loss of his career in his recent outing. He squared off against Michael ‘Venom’ Page in the co-main event of UFC Fight Night 250, where ‘Bullet’ lost via unanimous decision.

Magomedov shared a photo of himself sitting with Khabilov and another person in an office in Makhachkala, Dagestan on Instagram.

Check out the screenshot of Shara Magomedov’s Instagram story below:

Shara Magomedov’s Instagram story. [Screenshot courtesy: @shara_bullet77 on Instagram]

Magomedov had a great 2024 and remained quite active, fighting three times, with two of his wins coming by knockout. Currently, his UFC record stands at 4-1.

Shara Magomedov blames health problems for poor performance against Michael ‘Venom’ Page

Shara Magomedov entered the bout against Michael 'Venom' Page with high confidence, as he had delivered an outstanding performance in his previous fight against Armen Petrosyan at UFC 308. He secured a knockout victory with a double-spinning backfist, which earned him widespread praise from the MMA community.

However, Magomedov couldn't meet fans' expectations in his fight against Page and lost via unanimous decision.

In an interview with Ushatayka on YouTube, the Dagestani star explained the reason behind his underwhelming performance against Michael 'Venom' Page. He revealed that he was suffering from dysbacteriosis and parasitosis, emphasizing that he had never felt so sick in his life. Despite his best efforts, his body was unable to perform at its usual level. He stated:

"I've never felt this sick in the cage. My legs were gone, my arms felt weak, and I've got a lot of health issues I don’t want to reveal. It was a whole bunch of problems that affected my performance. My mind was there, but my body was off. I've got dysbacteriosis and parasitosis in my intestine, and I've got problems with my bile flow... That's why I wasn’t able to put the proper pace."

Check out Shara Magomedov’s comments below:

