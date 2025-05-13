Sharaputdin 'Bullet' Magomedov drops cryptic war cry as he prepares to return to UFC action

Sharaputdin 'Bullet' Magomedov has dropped a cryptic message as he prepares to return to UFC action. 'Bullet' last fought Michael Page earlier this year at UFC Saudi Arabia and lost via unanimous decision.
'Venom' snatched Magomedov's undefeated record with his unconventional fight style that was hard for the Dagestani to predict. Relentless forward pressure and frequent strikes from Page were enough to be ahead in the judges' scorecards.
'Bullet' recently posted two images of himself brandishing a sword with a lengthy and mysterious caption seems to be written to allude to his comeback and his determination to succeed this time in the octagon. He wrote:
"Every warrior is destined to face a time of silence… but the calm is over. The Pirate lifts anchor, driven by a voice within. It’s time to leave the quiet harbor and sail into open seas. The silence is behind him. The sails are raised."
The post continues:
"He doesn’t set out for a peaceful voyage — he sails for glory. He’s not just crossing waters — he’s hunting his prize. The oceans await. The battles call. A storm is coming to the octagon. Who will face the strike of fate, eye to eye? Who dares to stand in his path? Who’s next to be boarded? @ufc @mickmaynard2 @aliabdelaziz."
Check out Sharaputdin 'Bullet' Magomedov's comments below:
Sharaputdin 'Bullet' Magomedov pledged strong return following loss to Michael Page
After losing to Michael 'Venom' Page at UFC Saudi Arabia, Sharaputdin 'Bullet' Magomedov first discussed how his health issues affected his octagon form and prevented him from delivering.
'Bullet' later pledged to fans that he will return to winning ways in his next outing. He wrote on Instagram :
"The pirate sails into the harbor, but I will return! Thank you to everyone who stands by me in any situation! Alhamdulillah for everything 🤲🏻"
Check out Shara Magomedov's comments below: