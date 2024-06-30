Shavkat Rakhmonov happy to “remind” Ian Garry how their sparring sessions went after call out from the Irishman

Rising UFC star Shavkat Rakhmonov threatened to "remind" Ian Garry of their previous sparring session.

At UFC 303, Garry extended his professional MMA record to 15-0 (8-0 in the UFC) by securing a unanimous decision victory against Michael 'Venom' Page. Shortly after getting his hand raised, 'The Future' turned his attention to another high-profile welterweight opponent he could face next.

During the UFC 303 post-fight press conference, Garry was asked about his next potential opponent. The 26-year-old responded by saying this about Rakhmonov, the undefeated Kazakh who's ranked number three at 185 pounds:

"Look, I'm gonna have a chat with Hunter [Campbell] and Dana [White] later on and figure out what's next. There's some big names, there's some cool matchups. There's Shavkat [Rakhmonov], 18-0, undefeated, I'd love to get my hands on him. I've trained with him. I have nothing but respect for the guy, but I want to be the first guy to take his 0, and I know I can do it."

Rakhmonov re-posted Garry's quote on Twitter and had this to say:

"Looks like Ian forgot what happened during those training sessions. I don’t mind reminding him in the future."

Shavkat Rakhmonov last fought in December 2023, defeating Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson by second-round submission. 'Nomad' extended his professional MMA record to 18-0 (6-0 in the UFC) and now looks to secure a welterweight title shot in his next octagon appearance.

Is Shavkat Rakhmonov vs Ian Garry the fight to make?

Heading into UFC 303, Ian Garry was the number seven-ranked fighter in the UFC welterweight division. Although it's unconfirmed, Garry could find himself in the top five following his unanimous decision win against Michael 'Venom' Page.

Unfortunately for Garry, he will likely have to wait for a fight against Shavkat Rakhmonov. The undefeated Kazakh seems poised for a number one contender bout later this year, with Jack Della Maddalena and former champion Kamaru Usman as potential opponents.

In the meantime, Leon Edwards looks to defend his welterweight throne against Belal Muhammad. The world-class 170-pound fighters will meet on July 27 for the UFC 304 main event in Manchester, England.