Shayna Baszler: What is the WWE superstar's record in UFC

Shayna Baszler had a successful career in mixed martial arts before transitioning to professional wrestling in 2015. She competed under a number of MMA promotions, including Strikeforce, Invicta FC, and UFC.

Shayna Baszler amassed a total of 15 wins in her MMA career, 13 of which came via submission. However, her time in UFC was not quite as illustrious. Shayna Baszler first took part in UFC as one of the competitors for The Ultimate Fighter: Team Rousey vs. Team Tate.

Shayna Baszler faced Collen Schneider to get into the TUF house and was selected by Rousey as her team member. However, then Baszler went on to lose to Julianna Pena via submission.

Baszler's UFC debut came against Bethe Correia at UFC 177, where she suffered a second-round TKO. Her second and final UFC outing was against the current two-division champion, Amanda Nunes, which she also lost via TKO in round one.

Mar21.2015



Amanda Nunes begins her road to the UFC Bantamweight title,



when she finishes Shayna Baszler with repeated leg kicks pic.twitter.com/FN2gu53byw — MMA History Today (@MMAHistoryToday) March 21, 2020

Shayna Baszler on transitioning to pro wrestling

Shayna Baszler is one of the biggest names currently to have transitioned to professional wrestling from MMA. After making a name for herself in the independent circuit, Baszler started out in WWE with the Mae Young Classic tournament, where he defeated Mia Yim, Candice LeRae, and Mercedes Martinez to get to the final.

Shayna Baszler was defeated by Kairi Sane in the final. However, that did not stop her from debuting on NXT a month later. She is currently performing under the RAW brand on main roster and is one half of the women's tag team champions along with Nia Jax. They dethroned Asuka and Charlotte Flair last night to start their second reign as the champions.

In a Q&A session last year with WWE UK, Shayna Baszler revealed how having an MMA background helped her massively in the transition to sports entertainment.

"Obviously there is a familiarity with making that walk to the ring, or a cage, or whatever it may be, to face someone in one on one personal combat. Someone is there to stop you, you are there to stop them. Being in that situation and also in front of a large live audience, and all the lights and stuff that comes with TV, that is a very familiar feeling for me. There was no adjustment time as far as that happened... I’ve been in every situation you can think of in a contest like that."

The "Submission Magician", as she is often referred to as in WWE, has certainly taken over her MMA submissions skills over to WWE. Most of Shayna Baszler's wins happen to come via submitting her opponents, as it did in MMA.