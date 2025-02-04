"She better not disrespect that Popeyes chicken" - When fans reacted to "heavy weight" Zhang Weili hilariously calling out Daniel Cormier 

Throwback to the time when fans reacted to Zhang Weili humorously calling out Daniel Cormier while enjoying Popeyes Chicken.

Weili is set to defend her title this weekend against Tatiana Suarez at UFC 312 at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia.

Popeyes Chicken has been a recurring topic among UFC fighters ever since Cormier took a playful jab at it in his parody of the 'All About That Cake' commercial. The debate intensified during the UFC 226 press conference when Derrick Lewis confronted the UFC Hall of Famer, expressing disappointment over Cormier’s comments since Lewis himself is a big fan of Popeyes.

In a lighthearted moment, Weili shared a picture of herself enjoying Popeyes Chicken and jokingly warned 'DC' that she’s moving up to heavyweight to take everything from him, writing:

“I'm moving up to heavy weight now... And taking everything you working for @dc_mma.”

UFC shared the post on Reddit, sparking hilarious reactions from several MMA enthusiasts who flooded the comments section with their thoughts.

One fan jokingly warned ‘Magnum’ not to disrespect Popeyes Chicken, referencing Lewis’ well-known love for it, writing:

“She better not disrespect that Popeyes chicken, or DL is coming for her.”

Another user speculated that Weili might land a sponsorship deal with Popeyes Chicken, commenting:

“looks like popeyes is getting another sponsor meal.”

One fan commented:

“Bet he'd fight her for the last piece of chicken. No joke.”

Another user added:

“I think she confused DC for Derrick Lewis. He's all about Popeyes.”

Check out some more fan reactions below:

Fan reactions screenshots. [Screenshot courtesy: @ufc on Reddit]

Tatiana Suarez vows to submit Zhang Weili at UFC 312

Tatiana Suarez is set to make her return to the octagon after being away for over 1.5 years, and she's jumping straight into a title fight against reigning strawweight champion Zhang Weili.

In an appearance on CBS Sports, Suarez boldly claimed that she will submit Weili. She said:

"I think [Zhang] Weili, she likes to do it all. And especially as of late, she really hasn't done actually much of the standup. I feel like her last couple fights, she's just only done grappling...And I think that, you know, our styles and the way [they] match up, I feel like I'm going to submit her...I don't have any rounds in mind but I know I'm going to submit her."

Check out Tatiana Suarez's comments below (3:45):

