"She came by the offices" - Dana White addresses Ronda Rousey’s potential UFC White House return

UFC head honcho Dana White has teased the return of former bantamweight queen Ronda Rousey for the UFC White House card next year.

Rousey was one of the most prominent figures in mixed martial arts and played a crucial role in putting women's MMA on the map. However, after suffering consecutive losses to Holly Holm and Amanda Nunes, she bid farewell to the UFC and transitioned to WWE, where she became a superstar.

'Rowdy,' now the mother of three kids, has found her love for MMA once again and has begun training in the gym. During the UFC 320 post-fight press conference, White was asked if Ronda Rousey could potentially appear on the White House card. He was initially dismissive of the idea but didn’t rule it out, noting that the two have stayed in touch.

"[Rousey] and I are still very close, and we talk. I would say that we probably talk once every three months, or something like that, and she was in Vegas recently. She came by the offices, but I don't know what her plans are. I think she's just training again."

White continued:

"She has had three babies, and she's in a whole other place in her life. But, I will say this, she just had another baby, and she's in great shape right now. She's freaking ripped like she used to be. So, I don't know."

Check out Dana White's comments below (18:30):

Dana White believes Holly Holm's management ruined her career by turning down Ronda Rousey rematch

Dana White recently appeared on the Jim Rome Show, where he stated that Holly Holm and her team turned down a rematch against Ronda Rousey and instead opted to fight Miesha Tate for far lower compensation.

Holm knocked Rousey out in their 2015 bout, but ended up suffering a submission defeat against Tate in her following bout. White slammed Holm's management for their decision to fight Tate, stating that he suspected that she would get submitted.

"[Holm's management] in my opinion ruined her life. She had the opportunity to rematch, immediately, Ronda Rousey, and for unbelievable money. They turned it down and said...'Well, fight Miesha Tate for the same money we have now.'... I told them in that meeting...'She is going to lose by choke.' And that's exactly what happened. For the same money, instead of fighting Ronda for life-changing money."

