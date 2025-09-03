“She doesn’t stop” - Allycia Hellen Rodrigues praises teammate Stella Hemetsberger’s aggressive style

Reigning and undisputed ONE women's atomweight Muay Thai world champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues of Brazil is no doubt impressed by teammate Stella Hemetsberger's relentless fighting approach.The 27-year-old out of Phuket Fight Club admires Hemetsberger’s aggressive style and fan-friendly approach to offense, which she also wants a little piece of to add to her repertoire.The Brazilian queen says she actively studies Hemetsberger's techniques and style to improve her own game.Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Rodrigues talked about her teammate's fighting style and shared what she loves about Hemetsberger. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostRodrigues told the world’s largest martial arts organization:&quot;That's what everyone likes to see, and that's what I like to see too. I even try to take a little of her more aggressive style. She doesn't stop. If I see any quality in people, I like to take a little for myself too.&quot;Needless to say, having Rodrigues as a teammate will certainly help Hemetsberger as she enters the toughest test of her young career. Hemetsberger gets a shot at the ONE world title this weekend and a chance to make history as the first Austrian to win the gold.Stella Hemetsberger takes on Jackie Buntan for ONE world title at ONE Fight Night 35 on Prime VideoStella Hemetsberger will get her first crack at the gold when she takes on Filipina-American star Jackie Buntan for the vacant ONE women’s strawweight Muay Thai world title.The two throw down in the main event at ONE Fight Night 35: Buntan vs. Hemetsberger on Prime Video, which is set to broadcast live in U.S. primetime on Friday, Sept. 5, from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Stella Hemetsberger’s next fight.