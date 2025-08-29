Stella Hemetsberger reveals game plan against Jackie Buntan: “Whatever is needed to win”

Austrian kickboxer Stella Hemetsberger is determined to realize her goal of becoming ONE world champion. She vows to pull out all the stops when she goes for it in her scheduled match next month in Thailand.The 26-year-old Vienna native will vie for the vacant ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai world title at ONE Fight Night 35 on Sept. 5 at Bangkok's famed Lumpinee Stadium. She will go up against the division's kickboxing queen Jackie Buntan in the headlining bout.In an interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Hemetsberger expressed her confidence of being up for the challenge, sharing that she and her team have been training hard and crafted a game plan suitable for the match.The Phuket Fight Club/RS-GYM affiliate said:&quot;My game plan is to trust in the hard work and my abilities and put on a good fight. I am comfortable at either distance. We are training to be ready for whatever is needed to win.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostStella Hemetsberger is currently on a roll, winning her last five matches, the last three under ONE Championship, which she joined last year. Her most recent victory came in April, where she knocked out in the first round Polish-Swedish opponent Vanessa Romanowski.Looking to dash her world title push at ONE Fight Night 35 is Buntan, who is gunning for history by adding the strawweight Muay Thai gold to the kickboxing strap already in her possession and become a two-sport world champion.ONE Fight Night 35: Buntan vs. Hemetsberger is available live at U.S. primetime to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.Stella Hemetsberger honored to headline a ONE Championship eventStella Hemetsberger said it is an honor to be competing in ONE Championship, more so now that she is set to headline an event. She considers it as a dream come true and an opportunity she truly appreciates.She opened up about it in the same interview with Sportskeeda MMA ahead of her title bid at ONE Fight Night 35, highligting how she is proud of how far she has come in her martial arts journey and to add a world title to it will be off the charts.Hemetsberger said:&quot;It is a dream coming true and a great honor. All the years of hard work so far are paying off, and I will do everything I can to put on a great fight and walk out of this ring as a champion.&quot;Prior to joining ONE Championship last year, Stella Hemetsberger made her name in the kickboxing scene in Europe, winning a number of championship titles both as an amateur and professional.