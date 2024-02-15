Nat ‘Wondergirl’ Jaroonsak revealed there was more than meets the eye in Anna ‘Supergirl’ Jaroonsak’s uninspired performance against Cristina Morales.

According to ‘Wondergirl’, her younger sister dealt with an undisclosed illness moments before that bout at ONE Fight Night 16 last year, resulting in her subpar outing.

'Supergirl' barely put up a fight against the Spanish striker and suffered a shocking TKO loss in under a round.

Wondergirl explained what truly happened behind the scenes in a ONE interview:

“That day my sister got sick. She is a person who gets sick easily. And that day she felt sick just five minutes before the fight. In the back room, she had stomach pain and was vomiting, because she took her medicine at the wrong time. She should eat it after a meal, not before the fight. However, she thought she would recover soon, but no.”

Meanwhile, ‘Supergirl' has not returned since that forgettable match. For sure, the 20-year-old Thai phenom is raring to redeem herself and resume her promising career.

‘Wondergirl’, on the other hand, is penciled to duel Martyna Kierczynska in a three-round Muay Thai bout at ONE Fight Night 19.

The full event will emanate from Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, live on US Primetime on February 16.

Cristina Morales will challenge Allycia Hellen Rodrigues after upset win over Supergirl

After derailing Supergirl’s hype, Cristina Morales earned herself a world title shot against reigning atomweight Muay Thai queen Allycia Hellen Rodrigues.

That epic showdown will serve as the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 20: Todd vs Phetjeeja on Prime Video on March 8 at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok.

ONE’s Amazon cards all stream live on US Primetime free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.