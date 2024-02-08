WATCH: ‘Wondergirl’ soars by sharpening her flying knees with famed Muay Thai coach Trainer Gae

Muay Thai fighters possess some of the most feared striking arsenals in the world of combat sports as they can put an opponent away with either an elbow or a knee alongside punches and kicks.

Difficult training and persistence in practice helps prepare them for the fights ahead and Nat Jaroonsak, better known to fans as ‘Wondergirl’, is getting her reps in ahead of a tough bout this coming February 16.

On that date, ONE Fight Night 19 is set to take place with Jaroonsak currently headed for a thrilling matchup against Dayane Cardoso in a four-round special rules bout inside the hallowed grounds of the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

The bout will be similar to that of the March 2022 classic between Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Demetrious Johnson where Muay Thai rules will be in place for rounds one and three while MMA is set for rounds two and four.

To ensure that she has her hands raised by the end of the night, she has enlisted the help of world-famous Muay Thai coach Trainer Gae.

‘Wondergirl’ prepared for MMA - if it goes that far

On the off chance that their bout goes beyond the Muay Thai rounds, Jaroonsak is not against fighting ‘Day Monster’ in her wheelhouse as she also has MMA experience under her belt and even had a spectacular submission of Zeba Bano in her MMA debut.

Despite her love for Muay Thai, Jaroonsak also made it clear that she is all-in on MMA and could be one of the next stars in ONE Championship’s stacked strawweight MMA division.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 19 live and for free on US primetime on February 16.