“She is a high-level athlete” - Victoria Souza is all praise for next opponent Itsuki Hirata

Brazilian standout Victoria Souza will be taking on her toughest test yet in ONE Championship this weekend when she faces Japanese star Itsuki Hirata at ONE 167 on Prime Video. And Souza is all praise for her esteemed counterpart.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Souza listed Hirata's strengths and what she thinks of the Japanese athlete.

Trending

'Vick' stated:

"Her strong points are her takedowns and her standing movement. Like I said, she is a high-level athlete and has a complete game."

'Vick' Victoria Souza is set to lock horns with Itsuki Hirata of Japan at ONE 167: Tawanchai vs. Nattawut II on Prime Video. The event broadcasts live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription. The show airs Friday, June 7, in U.S. primetime.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding the event, as it happens.

ONE 167 on Prime Video features a stacked card of ONE Championship's best

ONE 167: Tawanchai vs. Nattawut II on Prime Video is the biggest event for ONE Championship in 2024 thus far. The massive fight card is stacked with absolute bangers.

In the main event, reigning and undisputed ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai will defend his gold against former adversary 'Smokin'' Jo Nattawut.

In the co-main event, ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion 'The Iron Man' Rodtang Jitmuangnon takes on 'The Bosnian Menace' Denis Puric in a kickboxing showdown.

Also in action is ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion 'Darth Rigatoni' Mikey Musumeci, ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo, who makes his pro MMA debut, and 18-year-old phenom Adrian Lee, who makes his first appearance in the circle.