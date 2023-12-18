ONE Championship prides itself as the “home of martial arts” and has stayed true to its moniker by giving combat sports such as kickboxing, Muay Thai, and submission grappling the same level of importance as that of MMA.

Thanks to those efforts, ONE has developed a healthy ecosystem of athletes that can have crossover bouts in the different fields of combat sports while still practicing their main sport. In the case of rising Muay Thai star Phetjeeja, she will make her ONE kickboxing debut on December 22 at ONE Friday Fights 46.

However, English kickboxing star Liam Harrison believes that Phetjeeja will have difficulty in picking up the win as she steps into the ring against fan favorite Anissa Meksen for the interim ONE women’s atomweight kickboxing world championship.

‘Hitman’ mentioned in a recent interview with ONE Championship:

“Under kickboxing rules, I’m favoring Meksen. She’ll know how to flow and put the combinations together better, and how to score better.”

Phetjeeja’s journey to challenging for gold

The 21-year-old was a relatively unknown prospect to many combat sports fans when she joined the promotion earlier this year. However, she made sure that her name was up in lights as soon as possible thanks to her handiwork.

In her first four bouts, Pheetjeeea logged TKO victories in all of them against Fani Peloumpi, Ines Pilutti, Lara Fernandez, and Celest Hansen, which raised her stock to extremely great heights.

Phetjeeja is confident that her fighting spirit will be enough to give her the win against Meksen and has been putting in extra work to make her dream of gold a reality.

Check your local listings or visit ONE Championship's official website on how to watch ONE Fight Night 46 from your location. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch ONE Fight Night 46: Tawanchai vs. Superbon via pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.