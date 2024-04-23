“She has more power behind her strikes” – Lito Adiwang says Stamp has the edge over Denice Zamboanga in striking

Filipino fighter Lito Adiwang sees a competitive match between ONE atomweight MMA world champion Stamp Fairtex and No.2 contender Denice Zamboanga in their scheduled title clash, but admits the reigning divisional queen has the edge in power behind her strikes.

Stamp will be making her first defense of the world title she claimed in September last year at ONE 167 on June 7 at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

She will be taking on Filipino challenger Zamboanga in the headlining contest of the event, which will be available live and for free at U.S. primetime to North American fans via Amazon Prime Video.

Giving his take on the marquee MMA showdown, Lito Adiwang shared to ONE Championship in an interview that among the things Stamp could tap on against 'The Menace' is her advantage in power with her striking.

'Thunder Kid' said:

"I think one area that she has an advantage is that she has more power behind her strikes. Denice has power, too, but I think Stamp has the edge on the impact of her strikes."

Stamp became ONE atomweight MMA world champion after defeating veteran South Korean Ham Seo Hee by third-round TKO in their clash for the then-vacant world title in September. She succeeded the now-retired Angela Lee as divisional queen.

Zamboanga, meanwhile, is riding back-to-back victories heading into ONE 167 and is out to realize her long-standing dream of becoming a world champion.

Lito Adiwang looking to be part of ONE's U.S. shows this year

While he is keeping tabs on the big fights in ONE Championship, Lito Adiwang is also angling to be part of them, particularly those slated in the United States later this year.

The promotion is set to play the U.S. twice in the second half of 2024. They come following its successful first-ever live on-ground event in North America in May last year, which was played to a sold-out arena in Broomfield, Colorado.

ONE will hold ONE 168 in Denver on Sept. 6, then in November, it will trek to Atlanta, Georgia. The events are part of the organization's push to take its brand of world-class martial arts to more American fans.

In an interview with The MMA Superfan on YouTube, Lito Adiwang expressed his desire to be part of the promotion's U.S. shows, saying:

"I know ONE is making a big MMA push this year. I always want to be part of the big shows so that's one of my main motivators. I'm really hoping to be part of the U.S. events later this year."

Watch the interview below:

Lito Adiwang has made a strong case to be part of ONE's big shows, winning three straight since returning from a knee injury in September last year. His most victory came in February over Australian slugger Danial Williams by unanimous decision.