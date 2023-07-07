“She’s a beast”- Fans marvel at Angela Lee’s Anaconda finish of Istela Nunes

ONE women's atomweight world champion Angela Lee has proven to be one of the best 115-pound fighters in the world today. Her unshakable will, unstoppable pressure, and scrappy grappling have made her one of the most dominant and exciting female MMA world champions ever.

In 2016, 'Unstoppable' made MMA history by becoming the youngest fighter, male or female, to win a world title in the sport. She is currently unbeaten in her weight class and has defended her belt five times.

One of her most impressive world title defenses was against Istela Nunes at ONE: Dynasty of Heroes in 2017. Angela Lee overcame Nunes' striking prowess to bring the fight to the ground and eventually scoring a submission win via an Anaconda choke:

ONE Championship posted a throwback video of the bout:

"🎞 FROM THE ARCHIVES 🎞 Atomweight queen Angela Lee locked it IN against Brazil’s Istela Nunes! 💪 Have you seen any other anaconda finishes? 👀 @angelaleemma"

Fans are marveling at the sheer will and relentless grappling of the great 'Unstoppable' Angela Lee.

Here are some of the comments on the video:

Fan comments on Angela Lee's video

@riey_zal praised Lee for attempting and pulling off rare submissions in a live fight:

"twister and anaconda choke. Pretty rare and difficult submission move, but she did it!"

@fyrfita is absolutely inspired by the two women in the video:

"Wow!!! These two women are absolute beasts! Such a great performance and effort from both athletes!"

@spottythedon said it plainly, however:

"She's a beast bro"

As of this writing, the ONE atomweight queen is on hiatus following the tragic death of her younger sister and fellow ONE Championship fighter, Victoria Lee, last year.

In the meantime, the promotion put together an interim women's atomweight world title bout in Lee's absence. The fight will be between former two-sport ONE world champion Stamp Fairtex and South Korean superstar Ham Seo Hee at ONE Fight Night 14 on September 1.

Poll : 0 votes