Reigning atomweight MMA queen Stamp Fairtex is gearing up for her first world title defense since spectacularly capturing the crown at ONE Fight Night 14 last September.

Stamp became just the second woman in ONE Championship history to hold the ONE atomweight MMA world championship, defeating Ham Seo Hee to claim the crown vacated by her predecessor, 'Unstoppable' Angela Lee.

On Friday, June 7, the Thai fan favorite will put her 26 pounds of gold on the line when she meets Filipina standout and number two ranked contender, Denice Zamboanga in the main event of ONE 167 at Impact Arena.

"Taking hits like a BOSS. Will Stamp retain the atomweight MMA throne in her showdown against Denice Zamboanga this June?"

ONE Championship fans couldn't help but be impressed by Stamp's intense training methods, commenting:

"She's built different"

"Damn, that looks painful"

"One of the best female fighter"

"Ate those like a champ. I'd be on the ground squealing"

"Stamp's a beast"

Denice Zamboanga determined to cut Stamp Fairtex's latest title reign short

ONE's first and only three-sport world champion goes into her first atomweight MMA world title defense riding a four-fight win streak with notable victories over Jihin Radzuan, Alyse Anderson, Anna 'Supergirl' Jaroonsak, and the aforementioned Ham Seo Hee.

Returning to the circle at ONE 167 this summer, she'll face a Denice Zamboanga who is determined to extend her own streak to three in a row.

'The Menace' has been terrorizing the atomweight MMA division, earning back-to-back W's against Lin Heqin and Julie Mezabarba to secure her spot opportunity to challenge for the weight class' top prize. She also holds victories over top-five-ranked Jihin Radzuan and Japanese women's MMA icon Mei Yamaguchi.

Will Denice Zamboanga rise to the occasion and claim her first ONE world championship at ONE 167, or will Stamp Fairtex continue to dominate the competition and emphatically retain her title?

Fans can watch ONE 167 live and for free on Amazon Prime Video in North America on Friday, June 7.