"She's an explosive striker" – Angela Lee’s family members offers their thoughts on Stamp Fairtex

Angela Lee will make her return to the Circle against Stamp Fairtex at ONE X and her preparations naturally involve her family as well.

In the latest episode of Anatomy of a Fighter, Lee’s father Ken Lee shared his thoughts about his daughter’s upcoming opponent, saying:

“Stamp is an explosive fighter. She’s got good quick twitch reactions. I think that’s her strength, her athleticism and of course she’s a good striker. But I think her ability to adapt is impressive. She’s developing her MMA game pretty fast but it takes a little while. I think she’s on the right track but this is gonna be a tough fight for her.”

Catch the full episode below:

Despite being known primarily as a striker, Stamp defeated wrestling specialist Ritu Phogat in the final round of the ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix. In doing so, she showed the improved all-around game that the Lee patriarch noted.

Meanwhile, Angela Lee’s sister and fellow ONE Championship fighter Victoria Lee understands what Stamp can bring to the table. However, she has a firm belief on how the match will turn out.

“I think Stamp is a very explosive fighter and she’s been doing it for a long time so her striking cardio is going to be there. As for power though, I do think my sister hits harder and I think the game plan for her is just going to be strike with her and find an entry point and then take her down and sub her.”

Angela Lee is all business against Stamp

Stamp Fairtex has been nothing but respectful heading into her bout with Angela Lee. Despite showing supreme confidence in getting the win upon her return, Lee shared that she doesn’t feel any animosity against the lovable Thai fighter.

The 25-year-old Singaporean-American superstar insists that it’s going to be all business when they step inside the Circle.

“I’ve never really had bad blood going into a fight unless I just didn’t like them and they were talking. For me, I’m always very professional about this and this is what we do and we’re there to get a job done and that’s all [we have] to do. So for Stamp, we’re gonna shake hands, we’re gonna fight and at the end of the fight, we’re gonna shake hands again and hug and that’s what it’s gonna be.”

At ONE: X, we'll find out whether the predictions from the members of the Lee family will prove to be correct.

Edited by Harvey Leonard