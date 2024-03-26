“She’s a G” - Fans practically spellbound with Stamp Fairtex’s surgical elbow shot against Jihin Radzuan

Over a year later, ONE Championship fans still can't stop marveling at Stamp Fairtex's world-class performance against atomweight MMA contender Jihin Radzuan.

Before she made history by becoming just the second woman in ONE history to hold the atomweight MMA world championship, Stamp kickstarted an epic four-fight win streak with a decisive victory against Malaysian standout Jihin Radzuan at ONE on Prime Video 2.

"A force to be reckoned with 💥 Can Stamp remain the atomweight MMA queen when she defends her crown against Denice Zamboanga in June?"

Sharing their appreciation for Stamp's sharp skills on Instagram, ONE fans lit up the comments section, writing:

"You couldn't pay me to be on the receiving end of that elbow"

"She's a G!"

"Absolutely flawless beautiful Muay Thai"

"Herb be like 'Oh snap! That was crisp!' Wait, she out?? Naw, just gonna let it play out."

"That step in elbow by Stamp"

"Stamp has gotten so slick, I imagine she gets a finish"

Can Denice Zamboanga cut Stamp Fairtex's atomweight MMA title reign short at ONE 167?

After former ONE women's atomweight MMA world titleholder Angela Lee laid down her belt at ONE Fight Night 14, Stamp promptly dispatched South Korean standout Ham Seo Hee with a vicious third-round body shot to claim the vacated crown. On Friday, June 7, she will make her very first defense when she meets division standout Denice Zamboanga at ONE 167 at Impact Arena in Bangkok.

Zamboanga — who currently sits as the number two-ranked contender in the division — earned her opportunity to challenge for the belt with big back-to-back wins over Lin Heqin and Julie Mezabarba.

As for the three-sport queen, Stamp steps into her latest world title tilt with wins over Alyse Anderson, Anna 'Supergirl' Jaroonsak, and, of course, Ham Seo Hee in her last three outings.

Will Stamp extend her unbeaten streak to five and successfully defend her 26 pounds of gold, or will 'The Menace' score one of the biggest upsets in ONE history and claim her first world championship?

Fans in North America can watch ONE 167 live and for free on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, June 7.