“She’s so unprofessional” - Claressa Shields under fire for weight miss allegation by ex-UFC champ Cris Cyborg

Fans called out Claressa Shields after Cris Cyborg revealed she’s allegedly struggling to make weight for her upcoming MMA fight.

On Feb. 24, the PFL and Bellator will hold their first combined event since merging in 2023. The main card will feature fighters from each promotion going head to head, while the preliminary portion will showcase prospects and evolving talent, including women’s boxing legend Claressa Shields.

Shields is scheduled to face MMA Masters affiliate Kelsey DeSantis in a women’s lightweight bout. Yet, PFL recently provided an update on the matchup being pushed back to 165 pounds.

Earlier today, Cyborg had this to say on X after hearing rumors that her rival Shields couldn't make the lightweight limit:

“Just heard @Claressashields had to move her MMA fight up to 165lbs because she can’t make the weight limit of 155lbs. Cmon! With body fat % in the high double digits…maybe it’s time to hire a professional nutritionist like other world class athletes,”

Fans reacted to Cyborg’s accusations by bashing Shields for allegedly struggling to make weight:

“She’s probably depressed after getting dropped in training multiple times”

“She's all Chubb she's so unprofessional”

“And she want 155 fight with you but can't make weight”

“she has no business being in mma i hope you can get her in the cage and show her what a real athlete is about”

“For real! What a fat a*s”

“You should fight her in mma trying win some money”

When is Cris Cyborg fighting next?

In September 2022, Cris Cyborg decided to test her fighting skills in the boxing ring by making her professional debut. The reigning Bellator women’s featherweight champion showed potential while cruising to a unanimous decision win against Simone da Silva.

Since then, Cyborg has returned to the boxing ring twice while waiting to see what PFL/Bellator has next for her. Although she hasn’t faced top-tier competition, the women’s MMA legend has established a 3-0 boxing record, including her last win by first-round knockout.

It’s unclear who Cyborg will face next in boxing. With that said, the 38-year-old confirmed she will be fighting on April 27 at Green Bay Fight Night.

