"She used to roll him up" - Henry Cejudo and Kamaru Usman discuss female sparring partner who used to dominate Nigerian in training

Henry Cejudo and Kamaru Usman recently reminisced about a female sparring partner who consistently bested the former UFC welterweight champion during their training sessions.

'The Nigerian Nightmare' is esteemed for his exceptional prowess as a freestyle wrestler. Usman predominantly competed at 84 kilograms and represented the U.S. University World Team in 2010.

During his collegiate career, he competed at 174 pounds, clinching the title of 2010 NCAA Division II national champion, earning three-time NCAA Division II All-American honors, and qualifying for the NAIA nationals.

However, the journey wasn't as smooth for the Nigerian-born American when he began wrestling during his sophomore year at Bowie High School in Arlington, Texas.

During a recent episode of their Pound4Pound podcast, which featured UFC legend Georges St-Pierre, 'Triple C' recounted the tale of Usman being outmatched by a female sparring partner when he initially embarked on his wrestling journey:

"Tell Georges about the girl that used to beat you up. She used to roll him up."

Usman replied:

"When I got into wrestling, and my first practice was a girl in our group. I have never felt... because you never think of these things as a kid. I never thought that someone could hold you on your back. It was something about that was so humbling, and I was like, 'I have to learn.'"

Check out the exchange between Henry Cejudo and Kamaru Usman below (13:50):

'The Nigerian Nightmare' is currently facing the most challenging phase of his MMA career, being on a three-fight losing streak. Two of these losses were against reigning 170-pound champion Leon Edwards, followed by a majority decision loss in his middleweight debut against Khamzat Chimaev last October.

Dana White declares Kamaru Usman tops Georges St-Pierre as UFC's best welterweight

Dana White recently positioned Kamaru Usman ahead of Georges St-Pierre in the ongoing debate over the welterweight GOAT (Greatest of All Time). This stance comes despite the widespread acknowledgment of St-Pierre's lasting legacy.

In a recent episode of the aforementioned podcast, the UFC CEO contended that 'The Nigerian Nightmare' surpasses renowned legends like St-Pierre and Matt Hughes to claim the title of the greatest 170-pounder of all time:

"When you become a f**king world champion at the UFC, you went through death f**king row of the baddest motherf**kers in the sport, in your division that you could possibly fight. When you talk about a Kamaru Usman, who went through them twice, you might not like Kamaru.

"But you cannot f**king deny that he's the greatest welterweight of all time... Don't like Kamaru all you want. Whatever you don't like about him, that's your f**king deal. You can't deny it."

Check out Dana White's comments below (36:05):