“She wants me to do well” - Zebaztian Kadestam opens up about the important role of his fiancée in his fighting career

Zebaztian Kadestam stressed the importance of having someone for support, like his fiancée.

Over the past eight years, Kadestam, a former ONE welterweight MMA world champion, has endured significant highs and lows in ONE Championship.

The Swedish superstar recently did an interview with ONE and talked about the importance of having "someone who's always got your back" while going through the trials and tribulations of being a professional fighter:

“It’s very important to have someone that understands me and supports me, and she wants me to do well as much as I want to do well. It feels very good to have someone who’s always got your back. It’s good.”

Between 2018 and early 2019, Zebaztian Kadestam established a three-fight winning streak, all knockouts, including two for the welterweight MMA world title.

Kadestam has since endured a three-fight losing streak and another three-fight winning streak, a trend he hopes to break in his next outing.

Zebaztian Kadestam looks to secure title shot with a win at ONE Fight Night 31

On May 2, Zebaztian Kadestam has an opportunity to extend his three-fight winning streak when he faces Isi Fitikefu at ONE Fight Night 31.

Fitikefu has shown significant potential in the ONE welterweight MMA division after securing back-to-back wins against Valmir da Silva (first-round submission) and Hiroyuki Tetsuka (unanimous decision).

Two-division MMA world champion Christian Lee has announced his next fight will be a welterweight title defense. With a win at ONE Fight Night 31, Kadestam would be the front-runner to face Lee later this year.

Another top candidate for the welterweight title shot is Roberto Soldic, who's coming off a highlight reel knockout win over Dagi Arslanaliev at ONE 171.

ONE Fight Night 31 will take place inside the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The May 2 fight card can be seen live and for free by American and Canadian viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

In the main event, Nong-O looks to avenge a defeat earlier this year in a flyweight Muay Thai rematch against Kongthoranee.

