“She will be ready for this fight” - Kana Morimoto ready to face best version of Stamp Fairtex at ONE 173

Former multi-time K-1 kickboxing champion ‘Krusher Queen’ Kana Morimoto of Japan will be looking to make a statement and defeat the toughest opponent of her career when she faces off with former three-sport queen Stamp Fairtex of Thailand later this year.

Stamp is coming off a more than two-year layoff due to injury, and naturally, fans question the condition of the Thai superstar ahead of her comeback.

But Kana believes she should expect the best version of Stamp to show up on fight night, and is determined not to underestimate her opponent.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post in a recent interview, Kana shared her thoughts on Stamp and their upcoming showdown.

‘Krusher Queen’ said:

“Since both of us agreed to do this kickboxing rules means Stamp should have some sort of confidence, and she will be ready for this fight. So I'm very excited.”

Kana and Stamp are set to do battle in a three-round atomweight kickboxing contest at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri, which will take place live on Sunday, November 16, from Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan.

Fans in the United States and Canada can visit ONE Championship’s official website for all the information on how to stream ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri, or purchase tickets to watch it at the venue.

Kana Morimoto wants to show her best self at ONE 173 against Stamp Fairtex: “I’m training to really sharpen my strong points”

‘Krusher Queen’ Kana Morimoto can’t wait to put together her best performance yet in the Circle when she faces Stamp Fairtex at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri on November 16.

Kana admits that she initially had difficulty adjusting to the unique pacing of ONE’s kickboxing fights, but now that she’s got experience under her belt, she can give a better showing.

She told ONE:

“When I first came to ONE, I was kind of uncertain about my fight style, but now I’m training to really sharpen my strong points. This time, I want to beat Stamp.”

