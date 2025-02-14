Shimon Yoshinari-Yodlekpet Or Atchariya flyweight Muay Thai gem added to stacked ONE 172 in Saitama

Another banger of a duel is headed to ONE 172 inside the Saitama Super Arena on Sunday, March 23.

A flyweight Muay Thai joust between Thai slugger Yodlekpet Or Atchariya and Shimon Yoshinari will be part of the festivities when ONE Championship resumes its crusade in Japan.

This and two surefire wars, Adrian Lee vs. Shozo Isojima's lightweight MMA duel and Hyu Iwata and Zakaria El Jamari's explosive flyweight kickboxing scrap, were announced as the latest additions to ONE 172 per the promotion's official site yesterday.

Shimon is out to build on his impressive promotional bow and showcase why he's touted as an elite talent. At ONE Friday Fights 92 last December, the 20-year-old put Rittidet Sor Sommai to sleep by TKO in 39 seconds of round two.

He used his immense speed to crack the Sor Sommai fighter's defense, and from there he punched his way to a trio of knockdowns that earned him a highlight-reel win that upped his slate to 21-1.

While he's fired up to move to 2-0 in the organization, Yodlekpet is known as 'The Destroyer' for a reason, and he ought to make life difficult for the Japanese youngster at ONE 172.

The 30-year-old Sor Sommai representative's aggressive style and knockout power has helped him achieve four knockouts from six triumphs, and he'd love nothing more than adding to his gallery of highlight-reel moments inside the legendary venue.

ONE 172 shaping up to be ONE's best event yet in Japan

ONE Championship's return to "The Land of the Rising Sun" is loaded with the greatest collection of martial arts superstars from top to bottom.

In the main event, striking geniuses Takeru Segawa and Rodtang finally meet on the global stage. The Japanese and Thai destroyer lock horns in a non-title five-round flyweight kickboxing meeting.

Before the two titans trade leather, featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai and Masaaki Noiri collide to determine the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world champion.

Meanwhile, reigning two-division, two-sport king Superlek Kiatmoo9 unifies his bantamweight Muay Thai gold against interim titleholder Nabil Anane in a rematch.

Prajanchai's next contender for his kickboxing crown will also be decided when former divisional kings Jonathan Di Bella and Sam-A Gaiyanghadao go toe-to-toe for the interim strawweight kickboxing crown.

Plus, Adriano Moraes and Yuya Wakamatsu run it back for the vacant ONE flyweight MMA world title, while Phetjeeja puts her 26 pounds of atomweight kickboxing gold on the line against K-1 icon Kana Morimoto.

That's not all. Shinya Aoki, Eduard Folayang, Hiroki Akimoto, John Lineker, Marat Grigorian, and Adrian Lee will also be part of the star-studded cast heading to ONE 172 in Saitama, Japan.

Tickets for the show can be purchased here. Fans around the globe can tune in for the must-watch spectacle live at watch.onefc.com on Sunday, March 23.

