“SHINE BRIGHT LIKE A DIAMOND “ - MMA X erupts as Dustin Poirier makes weight for his UFC 318 retirement fight

Dustin Poirier made weight for his retirement fight at UFC 318 against Max Holloway, and the moment hit harder than ever. Fans, fighters and media across the MMA world paid tribute to Poirier's legendary and inspiring career.The American lightweight fighter took to X to share a video from the weigh-ins and wrote:&quot;Last time! Paid in full.&quot;Several fans took to X to react to Poirier making weight for one last time, writing:&quot;Last time? But you [are] in the greatest shape of your life. [Ilia] Topuria is next.&quot;&quot;I will be crying during your walkout. Love you, Dustin!&quot;&quot;It's been an absolute pleasure following your career, brother. I can't wait to watch this showdown and then see what's next.&quot;&quot;Dustin, I have been watching boxing and MMA for quite a while now, and I have you listed as one of my top-5 favorite combat fighters ever. You've been an absolute treasure to watch over the years. Thanks for all of the goosebumps you gave us on fight night!&quot;&quot;Let’s go, Dustin! Louisiana pride all the way.&quot;&quot;You have always represented with class and respect for the sport. Good luck and congratulations on a fantastic career. Two greats going at it.&quot;Check out some of the fan reactions below:Fans react to Dustin Poirier making weight for one last time. [Screenshots courtesy: @DustinPoirier on X]From his early featherweight days to five-round bloodbaths at lightweight, Poirier never took the easy route. He earned his reputation the hard way, trading leather with the likes of Justin Gaethje, Michael Chandler, Conor McGregor and Dan Hooker.Even when his seemingly favorite submission, the guillotine, never landed, he made it part of his identity. The “Gilly Goose Gang” was born out of stubborn will, and will be on full display at UFC 318, according to Poirier.Islam Makhachev makes his pick for Max Holloway vs. Dustin Poirier 3 at UFC 318 Islam Makhachev has made his pick for the UFC 318 main event clash between Max Holloway and Dustin Poirier. Makhachev submitted Poirier at UFC 302 to make the third defense of his now-vacated lightweight throne.Makhachev is backing Poirier to beat Holloway in their third fight. He believes Poirier will deliver one final vintage performance by sticking to pressure and boxing fundamentals. Speaking in an interview with Okko MMA, Makhachev said:“Poirier is my dude. I support him 100 percent. We send each other texts. If this is his last fight, I think he will be at his peak, he will give his absolute best.&quot; [H/t: Red Corner MMA]Check out Islam Makhachev's comments below: