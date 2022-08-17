"Shoot a f***ing takedown like a real one" - Anthony Smith advises Luke Rockhold to let go of his ego to succeed against Paulo Costa

Luke Rockhold is set to return to action in the octagon against Paulo Costa at UFC 278. Rockhold has not fought for three years since his loss against Jan Blachowicz at UFC 239.

Former two-time opponent Michael Bisping was joined by light heavyweight Anthony Smith on the Michael Bisping Podcast where the two discussed Rockhold's upcoming fight. Smith highlighted the aspects where Rockhold lacks:

"If Rockhold decides to check his f***ing ego for one time in his life, just one time shoot a f***ing takedown like a real one. Shoot an actual f***ing takedown and you will finish people.

"Not everybody. You know, like he had a tough time with Jan Blachowicz. Blachowicz has got pretty good takedown defence and he's significantly bigger. But just shoot a goddamn takedown for once in your life and get on top of somebody and get a finish."

Smith further elaborated on some changes that we may see in the former middleweight champion:

"I hear some things a little bit differently from Luke, recently. It seems like he's kinda gone through some shit and it's seemingly, maybe humbled him a little bit.

"If it even humbled him 10 percent enough to get him down to shoot a takedown and show off some of his top game, just stay safe on the outside, tuck your chin, keep your f***ing hands up, I truly believe Luke Rockhold has more than enough skills and abilities to beat Paulo Costa."

Listen to Anthony Smith's advice to Luke Rockhold on the Michael Bisping Podcast:

Luke Rockhold calls out the UFC regarding fighter pay

Luke Rockhold's return to the octagon has also seen him take up a stern stance against the UFC regarding fighter pay. He addressed the managerial monopoly enforced by the UFC to keep fighters in check and encouraged fighters to fight back.

"I think fighters need to grow a pair... Fighters just don't grow a pair and you got managers that are in the pocket of the UFC that govern a massive umbrella of fighters.

"The UFC uses these two or three managers, we all know who they are, who have lots of key players in the game and those fighters under their banner will never speak up against the UFC. And that's the UFC's monopoly, their mafioso tactic."

Rockhold also called out fighter bonuses for being too low at $50 thousand. He cited the growth of the UFC as something that called for a higher bonus threshold. He suggested hiking it up to at least $200 thousand and upwards.

Whether or not these changes are implemented in time, Rockhold will still look to put in an impressive performance, hopefully snag a bonus and return with a bang.

Catch Luke Rockhold's comments with CBS Sports' Shakiel Mahjouri on SHAK MMA:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Akshay Saraswat