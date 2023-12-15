"Shootshot Rizzmanov at it again" - Laura Sanko speaks Kazakh after Shavkat Rakhmonov successfully weighs in, fans react

Fans reacted after Laura Sanko spoke Kazakh following Shavkat Rakhmonov's successful weigh-in for his welterweight bout against Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson tomorrow night at UFC 296.

While the surging welterweight contender was approaching the scale, the UFC analyst was heard speaking Kazakh. This prompted a hilarious reaction from the weigh-in show panel. They noted that the 41-year-old was attempting to gain more fans from Kazakhstan, but she responded by saying that she was only trying to speak to them in their language. She said:

"I'm speaking to the people, okay."

Fans flooded the comment section with their reactions to Laura Sanko's fandom of the 29-year-old. They mentioned he is earning a new nickname, while others noted that the UFC broadcaster is seemingly a big fan of 'Nomad', writing:

It will be interesting to see whether Shavkat Rakhmonov will continue his momentum and extend his winning streak as he looks to inch closer to a welterweight title shot.

Shavkat Rakhmonov confirms that he didn't attend his sister's wedding due to training camp

Shavkat Rakhmonov recently confirmed that he didn't attend his sister's wedding after a video surfaced on social media.

During his appearance on The MMA Hour, the unbeaten welterweight contender mentioned that he wanted to remain focused on his bout against Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson at UFC 296 and didn't want to deal with any distractions. He mentioned that he wanted to remain focused on his training camp and that missing his sister's wedding was one of the sacrifices he needed to make, saying:

"I have to focus on the preparation at the moment…I’m very happy for my sister, she got married and I wish her only happiness, but getting ready for the fight and the fight is my job.”

