Should Israel Adesanya retire? Dana White and UFC Saudi Arabia rival Nassourdine Imavov give honest opinions as 'The Last Stylebender' goes 0-3

Israel Adesanya has suffered a third consecutive loss, sparking fierce debate about whether it’s time for him to retire. In the headliner of the recently concluded UFC Saudi Arabia event, emerging Russian prospect Nassourdine Imavov delivered a stunning performance against 'The Last Stylebender'.

After a measured opening round, Imavov’s aggressive jab caught Adesanya’s attention before a powerful right hand sent the champion reeling, leaving his defense in shambles.

Imavov, now riding a four-fight win streak, has rapidly positioned himself as a serious title contender in the 185-pound division. His relentless pressure and precise striking underscored his potential and highlighted the stark contrast in momentum between the two fighters.

At the post-fight press conference, UFC CEO Dana White weighed in on Adesanya’s current form, saying:

"Listen, getting caught is getting caught. He’s 35. Imavov is 28. He’s in his prime. … He [Adesanya] looked incredible. You couldn’t have fought a better first round than he did. He had [Imavov’s] face busted up. He had his leg busted up in that first round.” [0:52]

Imavov, however, offered a balanced perspective on the matter. He said:

"He's in a real good shape and I think he should keep fighting and he will be winning fights for sure." [49:38]

Check out the post-fight media presser below:

Israel Adesanya weighs in on his ‘Next Move’ in the sport

Israel Adesanya addressed his plans in the wake of recent setbacks in an ESPN MMA backstage interview. After suffering three consecutive losses the former middleweight champion expressed uncertainty about his next steps.

'The Last Stylebender,' had last celebrated a win with a second-round knockout of Alex Pereira in April 2023. Since then, his attempts to reclaim glory have been marred by high-profile defeats in world title bouts.

Now, with a brief hiatus on the horizon, Adesanya plans to regroup, support his fellow fighters, and reevaluate his career strategy before making any definitive decisions on his next move in the sport:

"I don't know [what's next for me]. I'll have to chill and then think about things. I will relax first for a little bit, just help the teammates who have fights coming up. Yeah, I'll see what I want to do. I was going to do that anyway, but now I'm forced to. Shoutout to Nassourdine for that."

Check out Israel Adesanya's comments below:

