"Should’ve done a Strickland/Sneako style sparring round" - Fans react as Steven Seagal teaches Alex Pereira MMA moves in hilarious video

Movie star Steven Seagal was recently seen in the gym with current light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira.

'Poatan' uploaded a 40-minute video to his YouTube channel. In the video, Seagal can be seen demonstrating several moves to the Brazilian.

MMA fans took notice of the video and flooded the comments section to share their thoughts.

One fan suggested that Pereira and Seagal should have had a sparring session, similar to the one between Sean Strickland and Sneako, writing:

"Seagal and Pereira should’ve done a Strickland/Sneako style sparring round."

Another individual showered praise on Pereira for his humility, saying:

"The respect Alex shows is incredible. I am a pretty big Segal doubter, but that does not mean he has not learned a few techniques that will benefit Alex. The respect and humbleness is what makes Alex a PEOPLE's champ!"

One person joked that Seagal could have been a four-division champion in the UFC, saying:

"What a master, he could've been the first quadruple champ in the ufc, legend."

One user suggested that the Brazilian was about to venture into acting after parting ways with MMA:

"Good to see POATAN is training to become an actor after he retires from MMA."

Alex Pereira is all set to headline the coveted UFC 300 event

The main event of the highly anticipated UFC 300 event will feature an intriguing light heavyweight title clash between Alex Pereira and Jamahal Hill. The event will be held on April 13 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The event will mark 'Poatan's' first title defense and his eighth fight in the UFC. During his short tenure in the promotion, 'Poatan' has managed to win a title in two different weight classes and has beaten several former champions like Sean Strickland, Israel Adesanya, Jan Blachowicz and Jiri Prochazka.

As April 13 and the momentous UFC 300 card draws closer, many fans are sure to be intrigued by the matchup. It will be interesting to see if 'Poatan' is able to find even more success in the sport of mixed martial arts.