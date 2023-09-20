"Should’ve never gave you a rematch" - Nate Diaz launches expletive-laden tirade at Conor McGregor after Irishman's two 10-8 rounds claim

Conor McGregor's ramblings about his fight against Nate Diaz amidst the ongoing discussion about scoring 10-8 rounds got a fiery response from Diaz.

McGregor referenced the second meeting between the two at welterweight at UFC 202. He mentioned knocking down Diaz once in the first round of the main event bout and following it up with two knockdowns in the second round.

McGregor argued that both rounds could have potentially been scored 10-8 in his favor and stated that he comfortably won the fight on the judges' scorecards.

"Was round 1 where I dropped Nate once, and round 2 where I dropped Nate twice, scored 10-8s? They shoulda been, it was a cake walk on points."

Nate Diaz retorted that he should never have signed on to a rematch after winning their first meeting at UFC 196 via a second-round submission. Diaz claimed that he didn't really lose the second fight.

"When I killed you off I should’ve never gave you a rematch I never get a rematch especially when I don’t really lose like n our 2nd fight or my last fight I just let u p**sy run off into sunset like you won .. Live with it ur both p**sys"

The exchange was met by fans clamoring for a trilogy fight between the UFC legends.

UFC president Dana White blames money for Conor McGregor's lack of drive to get back to action

Conor McGregor has not fought since 2021, and his two losses to Dustin Poirier.

A leg injury has forced him to remain on the sidelines. A planned return for 2023 against Michael Chandler has been delayed after an ongoing controversy between Conor McGregor and USADA.

UFC president Dana White spoke about the issue in an interview with Piers Morgan and claimed that money was to blame for McGregor's lack of drive.

"Once a certain level of money is attained, to be the person that you were coming up, to be that hungry and work that hard and be that dedicated to the sport, or whatever craft it is you do, money changes everything. Conor McGregor has made that kind of money. It’s not a knock. It’s just a fact... You’ve seen guys in this sport when they make that kind of money, they’ll fight a lot less like Conor has, or they go on losing streaks because you are not that same person once you get that kind of money.”

Check out Dana White's full comments in the interview on YouTube [38:17]: