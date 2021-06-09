"Show your dominance here again" - Dana White reveals if Israel Adesanya could move up to light heavyweight once again

Dana White isn't too sure about Israel Adesanya going back to light heavyweight in the future. However, the UFC president has claimed that a move to 205 completely depends on the decision taken by Adesanya himself.

During his recent interview with Submission Radio, White said Israel Adesanya could decide to move back up to light heavyweight after he's done securing a few impressive wins at middleweight again.

Just got off the phone with ol’ mate. pic.twitter.com/DM02IDHwGC — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) June 4, 2021

The UFC president added that either Israel Adesanya moves back up to 205 or rides out the rest of his career trying to establish his place as the greatest middleweight of all time.

"I don't know, you know. You know that's up to him, obviously come back to middleweight, you know, knock out a few more wins. You know, show your dominance here again at middleweight and then maybe yeah, maybe he does move back up or he rides out the rest of his career and tries to become the greatest middleweight of all time."

At the UFC 259 pay-per-view, Israel Adesanya made his light heavyweight debut. In his first fight in the division, 'The Last Stylebender' fought Jan Blachowicz for the title but ended up losing via decision.

Despite the loss, Adesanya is keen to get back into the win column. He also remains unbeaten in his natural weight division at middleweight. The reigning UFC middleweight champion has already compiled a winning run that includes victories against Robert Whittaker, Kelvin Gastelum, Yoel Romero, Paulo Costa and the legendary Anderson Silva.

I love fighting.

It’s times like these that I really just appreciate what I do for work. I’m even looking forward to having the buzz of the fans in the arena. Soaking everything up and claiming another moment in history. This ain’t even some headline tweet, I’m just freestylin’. — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) June 4, 2021

Israel Adesanya will return to action at UFC 263

Israel Adesanya will return to the octagon at UFC 263 this weekend against Marvin Vettori. 'The Last Stylebender' will face Vettori in a rematch between the pair from 2018.

Having beaten 'The Italian Dream' once in the past, Israel Adesanya remains confident in his chances of defeating Vettori once again and will try to make sure that he walks out of Arizona still as the UFC middleweight champion.

