"Show some f**king violence" - Anthony Hernandez unimpressed by Khamzat Chimaev's UFC 319 win

Despite Khamzat Chimaev earning a dominant 50-44 win over Dricus du Plessis across the judges' scorecards, Anthony Hernandez doesn't seem to think highly of the UFC 319 headliner.

Ad

The consensus is that 'Fluffy's' upcoming fight against Reinier de Ridder at UFC Vancouver could produce the next challenger for 'Borz's' middleweight throne. Hernandez, a proficient grappler in his own right, is seen as one of the credible threats to Chimaev.

During a recent interview with ESPN MMA, Brett Okamoto asked the 31-year-old what he thought about the Chechen-born Emirati's win over the South African, and his response was less than laudatory:

Ad

Trending

"By round two, I was ready to go smoke. I usually don't stay at all for fights... When I have to see some s**t like that, I'm not trying to see that s**t, respectfully. I understand it's a very beautiful martial arts technique, but there are specialists and there are well-rounded MMA fighters. Like, go out and show some f**king violence, bro."

Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Hernandez added:

"I like to see the striking, I like to see that mixed martial arts... When I think like how do you want to be remembered, I'm not trying to be remembered for f**king h**ping legs, I'm trying to be remembered as I was trying to kill you the entire f**king time."

Ad

Check out Anthony Hernandez's comments on Khamzat Chimaev below (11:15):

Ad

For context, during the five-round affair, Chimaev controlled his opponent on the ground for almost 22 minutes, racking up a total of 529 strikes. Interestingly, however, only 37 of those were significant, leading many to label the fight boring.

Anthony Hernandez delivers bold take on "specialists" like Khamzat Chimaev

Anthony Hernandez believes the era of single-discipline specialists in MMA is coming to an end, as the newer generation of fighters possesses a well-rounded set of skills.

Ad

During the same interview, 'Fluffy' took aim at Khamzat Chimaev for his over-reliance on wrestling, warning that the new generation would deliver a rude awakening for such approaches:

"There are specialists, and there's MMA. When you see s**t like what Khamzat is doing. Okay, he is a wrestler. When you see what Izzy [Israel Adesanya] was doing, he is a sick a** kickboxer. There are specialists and then there are MMA fighters. The new generation that is coming right now, we're MMA fighters. And I think we're going to prove that it's a whole different breed. You can't be one-dimensional against us."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ujwal Jain Ujwal Jain is a sports journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda and holds a bachelor's degree in mass communication and journalism. He has been practicing martial arts from an early age and won several accolades at national-level competitions in karate and Taekwondo. He also holds a back belt in karate. Ujwal loves fact-checking, helping out with related research, and being a fresh set of eyes for fellow writers’ articles. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.