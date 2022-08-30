"Shut up, listen to Din Thomas" - Brendan Schaub's advice to those criticizing coach for saying Leon Edwards looked "broken"

Coach Din Thomas recently came under criticism for saying that Leon Edwards looked "broken" before he knocked out Kamaru Usman in the main event at UFC 278. Former UFC heavyweight contender Brendan Schaub has slammed those who are criticizing Thomas.

Schaub noted that Thomas has over two decades of experience fighting and coaching at the highest level in the sport. The TUF alum advised those who have never stepped foot inside the octagon to "shut up and listen" to the renowned coach. 'Thiccc Boy' recently said on his YouTube channel:

"These people coming at Din Thomas, you know he has 20 years of high-level experience. Not only fighting, he was a very good fighter, but also coaching in some of the biggest title fights in UFC history. So when he says, 'I saw this on his face', you should probably listen. The guy knows a thing or two about fighting. If you've never been in there, if you've never coached in a UFC title fight, shut up, listen to Din Thomas."

Watch Schaub's YouTube video below:

Din Thomas explains his analysis of Leon Edwards' body language

Despite starting strong, Leon Edwards was down three rounds going into the final frame of his UFC 278 title fight against Kamaru Usman. Coach Din Thomas noted during the broadcast that 'Rocky' had likely given up all hopes of winning as he walked back to his corner. Analyzing Edwards' body language, Thomas said:

“If it wasn’t obvious enough, Leon is broken now. And the biggest tell that you can always know this is because he doesn’t give his coach eye contact in the corner. When you don’t give him eye contact, you’re ashamed, and he’s embarrassed right now of his own performance.”

The renowned coach received a lot of flak after Edwards went on to deliver a shocking KO win over Usman in the final minute of the bout. However, Thomas stands by his analysis, claiming that the dejection on Edwards' face was evident to everyone. The former UFC fighter claims that he only intended to break down 'Rocky's' body language. Thomas said in a recent interview with MMA Fighting:

“And when I go back to my quote, it [starts with], ‘Obviously,’ and I began with that intentionally because as an analyst in my position, I don’t think it’s my job to tell you what’s obvious, because you can see it. You could see that he didn’t look like he was in the fight. That was obvious, which is why I started with, ‘Obviously, he looks broken.’ Because he looked broken, and I thought that was the part that the whole world could see. My only thing to elaborate on was, ‘Here’s why.’

Watch Din Thomas' interview with MMA Fighting below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Allan Mathew