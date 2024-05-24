"Sign him" - Fans excited as BKFC president David Feldman catches up with former UFC welterweight champion

David Feldman has done a great job of building Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship over the past six years. The quality of fighters on the roster has significantly improved, and the promotion's owner recently met with former UFC welterweight champion Robbie Lawler.

While the nature of the meeting was unclear, Feldman shared a photo to his Instagram, captioning the post:

"Great meeting @ruthless_rl today! Humble beast."

David Feldman shoots down rumor of UFC buying out BKFC

David Feldman recently held a meeting with UFC CEO Dana White leading to speculation that the biggest promotion in mixed martial arts could be looking to buy out Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship. He was asked if there was any truth to the rumors during a recent appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, responding:

"No, there's no truth to that. Look, we had a great conversation. He was very, very surprised by the amount of shows and the numbers we were doing. It could be of interest to him, but the crazy thing is as I'm doing this journey, it's like a roller coaster."

He continued:

"You have the best days in the world and then you have days where you're like forget this, I want to stop. Yesterday was one of those days, this morning I wake up to an unbelievable offer to buy BKFC and we turned it down. We're just not where we want to be yet."

He declined to reveal who made the offer. However, he noted that while the offer was life-changing, the BKFC team decided to turn it down and see things through. Feldman added that the promotion is expected to make five times more revenue than it did in 2023.