"Sign him now Dana White" - Fans in awe as Korean fighter remains unfazed after taking full power of Alex Pereira's nuclear left hook to the body

Alex Pereira recently took part in a body shot challenge ahead of his UFC 313 light heavyweight title defense against Magomed Ankalaev. His latest stunt landed him in South Korea, where he filmed the aforementioned challenge with a Korean fighter named Seung Hyun Park, quickly drawing fan interest.

Ad

Viewers were left stunned as Pereira was the one delivering the body shot, and with his patented left hoook. The recipient of the blow, however, withstood with nearly no reaction, impressing both the spectators in attendance and even the light heavyweight champion himself.

The original source, an X/Twitter clip, for fan comments does not fully embed for reasons unknown.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Fortunately, a second tweet of the clip is available.

Check out Alex Pereira's body shot challenge:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans wasted no time in expressing their astonishment over Park's ability to withstand Pereira's left hook, which has felled countless opponents throughout his MMA and kickboxing careers. Even fighters who had never been knocked out prior to facing 'Poatan' failed to stand before his power.

However, Park made nary a sound nor face. One fan jokingly called on UFC CEO Dana White to sign him to the promotion.

"Wtf is wrong with this dude LOL. Sign him now @danawhite"

Ad

Others, though, doubted that Pereira had truly uncorked the left hook with his full power.

"That was a weak punch ffs."

Some referenced 'Poatan's' upcoming bout with Magomed Ankalaev, who has promised to strike with him.

"Want someone to take on the chin so Ankalaev gets the courage to bang"

Another fan, though, was astonished over Park's durability.

"How is this possible lmao"

Ad

A collage of fan reactions can be seen below:

Fan reactions to Alex Pereira's body shot

Several foes have fallen to Pereira's left hook, and if he manages to overcome Ankalaev at UFC 313 to defend his light heavyweight strap, he may very well set his sights on the heavyweight division.

Ad

Alex Pereira won his last fight with body shots

Alex Pereira has spent the bulk of his career blasting his opponents into unconsciousness. However, at UFC 307, he faced fellow power-puncher Khalil Rountree Jr., whose speed and explosiveness proved initially troublesome. But after he slowed down, Pereira began picking him apart.

Check out Alex Pereira TKO'ing Khalil Rountree Jr.:

Expand Tweet

In round four, he had Rountree bloodied and hurt. Wasting no time, Pereira pounced, unloading on his foe with a combination before detonating two body shots that caused Rountree to collapse.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.