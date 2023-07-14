"Sign me up" - Johnny Walker calls on Dana White for light heavyweight title fight

UFC light heavyweight competitor Johnny Walker has called upon Dana White for a shot at the interim light heavyweight title.

He tweeted:

"Sign me up for the interim title fight @ufc @danawhite @Mickmaynard2."

His tweet comes after Jamahal Hill suffered an Achilles tendon rupture, which forced him to relinquish his UFC light heavyweight title.

The division already has a high-voltage bout booked for UFC 291 between former UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira and Jan Blachowicz on July 29, 2023.

The UFC has remained tight-lipped about their plans for the next light heavyweight title fight. Former champion Jiri Prochazka had also suggested the possibility of locking horns with the winner of Blachowicz vs. Pereira after UFC 291.

Prochazka tweeted:

"@JamahalH Man, I'm so sorry, I was really looking forward to our Fight. I appreciate your release of the title. Only a person who has experienced this situation can appreciate such a thing. Who is next? winner Blachowicz X Pereira or?"

When Johnny Walker offered to face Alex Pereira after 'Poatan's' move to light heavyweight

When Alex Pereira decided to move up a weight class after losing his UFC middleweight title to Israel Adesanya at UFC 287, his compatriot Johnny Walker offered to welcome him to the division.

In an interview with MiddleEasy from April this year, the eccentric Brazilian had this to say:

“Everyone is going to have to welcome him. Whatever it takes, I’m happy to [fight him]. This is what I do for a living. I don’t pick fights. Whatever UFC books for me I accept and I’ll be happy. I make the Top 10, go there, mission accomplished.” [h/t MiddleEasy]

Catch the interview below (9:56):

Johnny Walker didn't get to welcome Pereira, but the fight is not completely out of the question. Sitting at No.5 in the rankings, the Brazilian is not too far off a title shot. A lot depends on the outcome of Alex Pereira's bout with Jan Blachowicz and the decisions the promotion will take.